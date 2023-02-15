Seto Joins Up With Kalisz, Heads To Flagstaff

Daiya Seto of Japan is beginning his 2023 year of traveling with a stint in the United States.

As the 28-year-old has done in the past, Seto is visiting the state of Arizona. He is first stopping in Phoenix where he and fellow Olympic medalist Masato Sakai met up with American Olympic champion Chase Kalisz. Then Seto and company are moving on to Flagstaff where they will spend several weeks training at altitude.

This isn’t the first time Seto has joined forces with friendly rival Kalisz. In 2021, the Japanese star traveled to Georgia on his quest to seek out exposure to different coaches and methodologies after a relatively disappointing Olympic Games.

It’s also not the first time Seto has descended upon Flagstaff. In December of 2021, he trained under Coley Stickels after his stops at Ann Arbor, Michigan and Georgia.

Seto’s mind and body appear to be in a good place, having recently achieved the feat of becoming the first man ever to consecutively six-peat in the same event at the Short Course World Championships. In Melbourne last December, Seto captured the men’s 400m IM gold, continuing his streak which started way back in 2012.

Having already competed domestically this year, Seto currently owns the second fastest LCM 200m IM time in the world with the 1:56.72 put up at last month’s Kosuke Kitajima Cup.

Seto’s road ultimately winds up at the Japanese Swimming Championships in April, the sole qualifying meet for the nation’s swimmers to make it onto the roster for a home-based World Championships in Fukuoka.