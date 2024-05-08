CSCAA Elects Stratton-Mills, Murslack, And Epstein To Board Of Directors

The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has elected three new coaches to its board of directors.

The new additions are as follows:

Rachel Stratton-Mills (Northwestern University)

(Northwestern University) Kristen Murslack (University of Florida)

(University of Florida) Adam Epstein (Keiser University)

Stratton-Mills will join the executive board as President-Elect and will become President in 2026. She currently serves as the Head Coach of Northwestern’s combined swim team, as she took that job in August of 2023. Prior to that, she spent six seasons at Arizona State, having first been hired as an assistant in 2017 before being promoted to associate head coach in 2019. Before ASU, she was Head Coach of Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics in New York from 2010-2015. While in New York, Stratton-Mills coached Lia Neal onto the 2012 U.S. Olympic team.

Murslack will serve as the Assistant Coach Representative while Epstein will take on the same duties for the NAIA. Murslack is an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s swim team at the University of Florida. Epstein is the head coach at Keiser University, where he led the men to five straight NAIA titles before placing 2nd in 2024. He also led the women to the 2022 NAIA Championship title.

CSCAA Excutive Director Samantha Barany spoke on the additions, “We are thrilled to welcome Rachel, Kristen, and Adam to the CSCAA Board of Directors. Their expertise and dedication to the sport of swimming will be invaluable as we work to further our mission of protecting and growing collegiate swimming and diving.”

In addition to these new faces on the board of directors, University of Louisville head coach Arthur Albiero has officially begun his two-year term as the association’s president. He was elected as President-Elect in 2022, so he will serve in this position until 2026, when Stratton-Mills will take over.

Two members are also exiting the board after exhausting their term limits. Those two individual are Clark Campbell, Head Swimming Coach at Kansas, and Eric Skelly, Head Coach at the University of the Cumberlands. Campbell served 2 years as the President-Elect, 2 Years as the President and 4 years as the Past-President.

Barany spoke on Campbell’s contributions to the CSCAA, “Clark’s profound grasp of the CSCAA’s history has been pivotal to any achievements our organization has attained during my time as Executive Director. He has provided invaluable guidance to both our board and me. Clark has consistently prioritized our mission to protect, preserve, and expand collegiate swimming, demonstrating unwavering dedication and selflessness. I am grateful for his support.”

Skelly served as the NAIA Representative for the entirety of his tenure. He’s been the Head Coach at Cumberlands since the 2011-2012 season, where he elevated both the men’s and women’s programs. During his first season, the women finished 6th at the NAIA Championships while the men placed 8th. Since then, both teams have appeared in the top three. The men were 3rd during the 2021-2022 season while the women finished 3rd on four separate occasions.

Barany emphasized Skelly’s impact, “Eric assumed the inaugural NAIA position on our board, offering a fresh perspective. His thoughtful contributions amplified the voice of the NAIA community within the CSCAA membership. This subset of our coaching community holds significant importance, and under Eric’s guidance, we have set a new standard for understanding and advocating for their needs.”