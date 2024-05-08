Summer Juniors Qualifier Aaron Gordon Commits to Auburn for 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aaron Gordon of Austin, Texas has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic areers at Auburn beginning in fall 2025.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my Academic and Swimming career at Auburn University! I’d like to thank God for all He has given me, as well as my family for always supporting me, coaches for always being there for me as a person as well as a swimmer, and friends for bringing me joy every day. Thank you to the whole Auburn Swimming and Diving staff for giving me this opportunity. WDE!! “

Gordon swims for Waterloo Swimming out of Cedar Park, Texas. This past February, he finished 2nd at the UIL 6A State Championships in the 100 back. He swam a best time of a 48.53. He also finished 9th in the 100 fly swimming a 49.07, half a second off his best time of a 48.56 that he swam at 2023 Winter Juniors-West.

Just last month, Gordon swam at the Pro Swim stop in San Antonio. His highest finishers came in the backstroke events as he was 39th in the 100 (58.17) and 20th in the 200 (2:10.21).

Gordon’s best SCY times are:

100 back: 48.53

200 back: 1:47.24

100 fly: 48.56

200 fly: 1:49.50

The Auburn men finished 2nd at the 2024 SEC Championships. The team was led by Nate Stoffle who scored 73 points as he made the ‘A’ final of the 100 back, 200 back, and 100 fly. Nate was one of only two finalists for the team in the 200 back at SECs as he made the A final alongside brother Aidan Stoffle. Aidan went on to finish 3rd while Nate was 5th.

It took times of 46.98 in the 100 back, 1:44.35 in the 200 back, 47.06 in the 100 fly, and a 1:45.84 in the 200 fly to earn a second swim at 2024 SECs.

Gordon will arrive next fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Maston Ballew, Luke Bedsole, Mack Schumann, Ari Azrad, Thad Austin, Brody Singley, and Luke Waldrep.

