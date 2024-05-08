BOTR Ranked Recruit Noah Cakir Commits to Indiana For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Best of the rest ranked recruit Noah Cakir of Deer Park, New York has committed to continue his academic and athletic careers with Indiana beginning in fall 2025.

Cakir swims for Team Suffolk Swim Club out of Deer Park, NY. Last December, Cakir went four for four in best times at Winter Juniors- East. He finished 2nd in both breaststroke events swimming a 53.28 in the 100 and a 1:55.09 in the 200. He also was 6th in the 400 IM in a 3:47.12 and 9th in the 200 IM in a 1:46.67.

In February while representing his high school, Saint Anthony’s, he won the NYCHSAA State Title in both the 100 breast (53.64) and 200 IM (1:45.32). His 200 IM was a new personal best time.

In March, Cakir made numerous ‘A’ finals at the Pro Series stop in Westmont. He finished 5th in the 200 breast swimming a 2:15.12 that is faster than the Olympic Trials cut. He also swam a 2:03.03 in prelims of the 200 IM, another Trials cut. He just missed the 100 breast cut with a 1:02.50 and the 400 IM cut with a 4:26.09.

Cakir’s best SCY times are:

100 breast: 53.28

200 breast: 1:55.09

200 IM: 1:45.32

400 IM: 3:47.12

The Indiana men captured the 2024 Big Ten title and went on to finish 4th at NCAAs, only two points behind Florida.

The arrival of Cakir cannot come at a better time for the Hoosiers as they will lose their top breaststroke swimmers by fall 2025. Josh Matheny led the team this past season in the 100 with a 51.07 and is entering his senior season this fall. Jassen Yep led the team in the 200 breast with a 1:50.40 and Yep returns for his 5th year this upcoming season. The same can be said in the 200 IM as Luke Barr enters his senior season this fall and led the team with a 1:41.97 this past season.

Cakir will arrive in fall 2025 as a member of the class of 2029 along with Clay Baumann, David Kovacs, Josh Bey, Brandon Fleck, and Luke Ellis. Notably, Ellis was the #3 ranked recruit and Bey was the #9 ranked recruit in the way-too-early rankings that came out last May.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.