Blake Pieroni Swims 1:47.02 200 Free On Night 2 Of Indy Spring Cup

2024 INDIANAPOLIS SPRING CUP

  • May 15-18, 2024
  • IUPUI Natatorium
  • Meet Mobile: “2024 Indy May Cup”
  • Day 1 Recap

Highlighting night 2 in Indianapolis was Blake Pieroni who swam to a 1:47.02 in the men’s 200 freestyle, his fastest time since Wave II Olympic Trials when he finished 7th in a 1:46.57. Pieroni announced his retirement in August 2022 but returned to the sport. His swim here makes him the 8th fastest American so far this season as Luke Hobson leads the way with a 1:45.26 from 2024 Worlds. The next six fastest Americans were all in the 1:46 range.

Finishing behind Pieroni was Rafael Miroslaw who represents Germany. Miroslaw swam a 1:47.04. Aaron Shackell, who returned home this spring to train with Carmel Swim Club, was 3rd in a 1:47.74, about a second off of his best that he swam in March.

On the women’s side, Anna Peplowski led the way with a 1:57.29. Peplowski swam on the US women’s 4×200 free relay last summer at the 2023 World Championships. She currently is the #2 American in the event, only behind Katie Ledecky, this season with a 1:56.99. Ayla Spitz was 2nd in a 1:58.70, a best time by over half a second. Katie Crom was 3rd in a 1:59.26 to drop about two seconds on the day earning her first Trials cut as well.

Lilly King led the way in the 100 breast swimming a 1:06.37. Her season best is a 1:05.67 from January. Kotryna Teterevkova was 2nd in a 1:07.85 and Josie Panitz was 3rd in a 1:09.27.

Josh Matheny swam the 100 and 200 breaststrokes at 2023 Worlds for the US and finished 7th in the 100 in a 59.45. Here he won the event in a 1:00.93 touching just ahead of Charles Swanson who was 2nd in a 1:01.00. Tommy Cope touched 3rd in a 1:01.12 while Cody Miller was 4th in a 1:01.51.

After swimming a best time in prelims with a 57.22, Alex Shackell swam to the win in the 100 fly in a 57.55. She is the #3 17-18 year old all time after her swim from prelims and has a year to move up the ranks. Charlotte Crush finished behind Shackell in a 58.95, surpassing her old best time of a 59.07. Gabi Albiero was 3rd in a 59.31.

Zach Harting earned the win in the 100 fly in a 52.02 to win by over a second as Finlay Brooks was 2nd in a 53.03. Aidan Paro touched in 3rd in a 53.05.

Last summer, Hannah Bellard won the 400 IM at US Summer Nationals in a 4:44.67. and won the event here in a 4:47.61. Ellie Clarke finished 2nd in a 4:49.24 while 15 year old Kayla Han was 3rd in a 4:50.06.

The men’s 400 IM was a tight trace but Thomas Bried touched in a 4:21.05 just ahead of Jackson Millard who touched in a 4:21.63. Alex Metzler finished 3rd in a 4:23.86.

6
Facts
36 minutes ago

Love these comeback stories this year

Beginner Swimmer at 25
46 minutes ago

Imagine grandpa Dressel 👴, Pieroni 👨🏼‍🍳, and Ryan Held 👵🏻 on the 4×1 team #GrannyRelay #27club #OldMen

Coleman Hodges
Admin
Reply to  Beginner Swimmer at 25
32 minutes ago

Limping across the finish line for gold in Paris while Alexy standing there like “You guys ok?” I want it.

Beginner Swimmer at 25
Reply to  Coleman Hodges
30 minutes ago

bet you none of the 3 can’t do a pull-up out of the pool without struggling 👴

James Beam
59 minutes ago

Blake might have to call Nic Fink for advice as to how to tell the boss he might be in Paris in July….

bigfriendlyswimpodcast
1 hour ago

oh we’re so back

