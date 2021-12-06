Daiya Seto’s Roadshow Arrives In Flagstaff With Coley Stickels

Japanese World champion Daiya Seto continues his roadshow of training across the United States with his latest pit stop taking place in Flagstaff, Arizona.

27-year-old Seto’s Instagram post from late last week included, “We are altitude training in Flagstaff for the FINA World Swimming Championships @ fina21abudhabi in the UAE! Training is underway under the guidance of @coleystickels, the coach of @tokyofrogkings! His training is full of new discoveries every day!”

Seto landed in Flagstaff after having first trained several days alongside American rivals Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland at the University of Georgia.

The fly and IM ace then traveled north to Ann Arbor to join the University of Michigan Wolverines for a short stint before his departure to Arizona.

As we reported in October, Seto is keeping his travel plans under wraps, only revealing his destinations via social media upon his arrival.

Despite entering the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games with the top-seeded time of the year, Seto missed out on the final, placing 9th at the home-based Games. Instead, it was Kalisz and Litherland who went 1-2, with Aussie newcomer Brendon Smith claiming bronze in the men’s 400m IM this summer.

From what Seto told SwimSwam recently, he doesn’t plan on sticking to one program while splitting training time between the U.S. and Japan but is rather taking on a roadshow of sorts to try out different philosophies, methods and coaching styles around the nation.

It was just last month the man became the 4th Japanese swimmer ever to become a true professional athlete, declaring emancipation from the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF). In doing so, Seto is officially a professional athlete and will now be primarily responsible for expenses related to training camps and trips. However, the restrictions on Seto’s commercial activities will be relaxed, which opens the door for more earning opportunities heading into Paris 2024.