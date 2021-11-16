Daiya Seto’s U.S. Tour Has Stop At Ann Arbor

Daiya Seto of Japan continues his tour of training hot spots within the United States, with the superstar’s latest stop represented by the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

27-year-old Olympic medalist Seto hinted at his brief stint at the home of the Wolverines via his Instagram account this week.

Seto’s appearance in Michigan follows his stint at the University of Georgia, where the versatile athlete trained alongside Olympic rivals Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland.

Despite entering the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games with the top-seeded time of the year, Seto missed out on the final, placing 9th at the home-based Games. Instead, it was Kalisz and Litherland who went 1-2, with Aussie newcomer Brendon Smith claiming bronze in the men’s 400m IM this summer.

From what Seto told SwimSwam recently, he doesn’t plan on sticking to one program while splitting training time between the U.S. and Japan but is rather taking on a roadshow of sorts to try out different philosophies, methods and coaching styles around the nation.

It was just last month the man became the 4th Japanese swimmer ever to become a true professional athlete, declaring emancipation from the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF). In doing so, Seto is officially a professional athlete and will now be primarily responsible for expenses related to training camps and trips. However, the restrictions on Seto’s commercial activities will be relaxed, which opens the door for more earning opportunities heading into Paris 2024.