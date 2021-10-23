Daiya Seto To Train In the United States, Officially Turns Pro

In addition to the news that the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF) has pulled its team from this year’s FINA Short Course World Championships, there are a couple of significant updates regarding its high-profile athlete Daiya Seto.

First, Seto revealed to SwimSwam this week that he will soon be splitting his training time between the United States and Japan. He will begin this geo-split later this year, although the 27-year-old is keeping his actual U.S. locations under wraps for the time being.

Seto has ground out the laps in the United States before, specifically to take advantage of altitude training. And, his retired domestic rival Kosuke Hagino spent time training under Michael Phelps’ coach and ASU head coach Bob Bowman in 2017, although Bowman confirmed to SwimSwam that he has not been contacted by Seto.

From what Seto told us, he doesn’t plan on sticking to one program while spending time in the U.S. but rather taking on a roadshow of sorts to try out different philosophies, methods and coaching styles around the nation.

The second major Seto update is the fact that the man has become the fourth Japanese swimmer to declare emancipation from the JASF.

Following in the footsteps of Kosuke Kitajima, Kosuke Hagino and Ippei Watanabe, Seto is officially a professional athlete and will now be primarily responsible for expenses related to training camps and trips. However, the restrictions on Seto’s commercial activities will be relaxed, which opens the door for more earning opportunities heading into Paris 2024.

In an Instagram post today Seto said, “I am grateful to the Japan Swimming Federation for being recognized as an excluded certified athlete.

“I will spend every day with purpose until the Paris Olympics. We will strengthen my performance by participating in overseas competitions, etc., and I would like to cooperate with the Japan Swimming Federation so that we can contribute to the development and spread of swimming around the world. Thank you for your continued support.”

