Idaho Receives Verbal Commit From Futures Qualifier Bethany Rahn

Futures qualifier Bethany Rahn of the Sarasota Sharks has verbally committed to the University of Idaho as part of their class of 2026.

“I’m super stoked to say that I’ve committed to swim and Study at the University of Idaho I want to thank my supportive parents and both my swim families, the Sarasota Sharks and WYNS National team, and everyone else who has helped me on this incredible 9 year journey :)) GO VANDALS”

Rahn’s best 200 free time would have earned 6th place at 2021 WAC Championships and her best 500 free time would have placed 4th in the B final. She also has B final potential in 200 fly, 100 free, and 100 fly.

She qualifies for Futures in both the 200 and 500 freestyle.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:52.05

500 free – 5:03.37

200 fly – 2:07.10

100 free – 52.60

100 fly – 57.77

Rahn set the WVC WI Valley Conference record in the 500 free twice while swimming for DC Everest High School. She was named WVC Conference swimmer of the year in 2019 and snagged 6th place in the 200 free at the Division I State meet.

She first trained with the Woodson Y Northern Swimmers in Wisconsin and moved to Florida after 2019 where she started training with the Sarasota Sharks. Now, she is headed back north to join the Vandals in Idaho.

The Vandals’ freestyle and butterfly group is currently lead by juniors Bindi Peterson (who placed 12th in 200 fly at the 2021 WAC Championships), Alexa Teneyck (who placed 14th in the 200 free), and Rylie Jones (who placed 9th in the 100 free.) Sophomore Zoe Froh leads the 500 freestylers, she snagged 12th in 500 free.

Idaho women had no ‘A’ finalists at the WAC Championships in any of Rahn’s best events last season.

Rahn could also be a valuable asset to the Vandals’ 800 free relay which took 5th place with only leadoff swimmer Jones beating Rahn’s best 200 free time with a 1:50. 99.

Idaho is coming off a 6th place finish at the 2021 WAC Championships under head coach Mark Sowa.

Rahn joins IM specialist Grace Ruble in the Vandals’ class of 2026 verbal commitments.

