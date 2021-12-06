St. Norbert’s Matt Trotter Breaks MWC Record at Carthage Classic

Carthage Classic

December 2-4, 2021

Kenosha, WI

SCY Invitational

Full results

A slew of upper midwest Division III teams converged on Kenosha, Wisconsin on the shores of Lake Michigan for the Carthage College Classic this weekend. Included in the meet was host Carthage College, Lake Forest College, Kalamazoo College, Alma College, St. Norbert College, UW- Oshkosh, St. Norbert College, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Olivet College, Augsburg University, Carroll University and Illinois Wesleyan.

One of the highlights from the meet came from St. Norbert junior Matt Trotter, who broke the Midwest Conference record in the 100 fly in prelims, qualifying first in 49.69. Interestingly, his swim isn’t a lifetime best or his collegiate best, which actually sits at 49.68 from an end of season intrasquad time trial last season. The conference declined to ratify his end of season time last year as an official conference record, however, since it took place at an intrasquad meet. The NCAA rules do not consider intrasquad meets as a bona-fide meet.

That swim broke Lake Forest’s Garr Punnett’s 2014 record of 49.97. In his other swims, Trotter finished 1st in the 200 fly in 1:54.29, 6th in the 100 free in 47.25 and 20th in the 50 free in 22.78.

His classmate Wayne King, from Houston, Texas, also impressed over the weekend. King won the 100 breast handily in 57.21, just narrowly off the conference record of 57.02 set in 2017. Together, King and Trotter led the St. Norbert men to victory in the 400 medley relay in 3:24.93, which was also just shy of the MWC record of 3:24.68.

The Rose Hulman men won the meet with 2632 points. The Fightin’ Engineers were led by freshman Vineet Ranade, who won the 200 free in 1:42.81 and the 200 breast in 2:05.02, both of which were lifetime bests. He also finished third in the 100 breast in 58.95.

Carthage won the women’s meet with 2500.5 points and were led by senior Jordyn Bloode. A native of New Carlisle, Indiana, Bloode won the 200 back in 2:07.69 and the 400 IM in 4:39.40. She also finished 5th in the 500 free in 5:18.42 and finished 8th in the 1650 in 18:33.10.

Men’s Team Scores

Rose-Hulman 2632 Carthage 2099 Lake Forest 1542 Saint Norbert 1439.5 Kalamazoo 1374.5 Illinois Wesleyan 783 Olivet 676.5 Alma 578 UW Oshkosh 508.5 Carroll 487

Women’s Team Scores