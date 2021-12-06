Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Blaire Bachman Discusses Virginia Fall Training, Being a Head Coach at 22

We sat down with Blaire Bachman, the associate head coach at the University of Virginia. Bachman takes us through her thoughts on the hoos’ performances at the 2021 Tennessee invite, their mid-season rest meet, as well as how training has been for the defending national champions (on the women’s side) this fall. We then delve into Blaire’s coaching journey and she gives us key insights on what she’s picked up over the course of her 10+ year career so far.

