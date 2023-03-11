Cate Campbell Is Back, Posts 53.52 100 Free At First Meet Since Tokyo

2023 BRISBANE SENIOR METRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, March 10th – Sunday, March 12th

Brisbane Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

SwimSwam Preview

Draft Entries

Recap #1

Live Results

Meet Mobile: 2023 Vorgee Brisbane Senior Metropolitan Championships

Multi-Olympic medalist Cate Campbell of Australia was back in the water, competing at her first swimming meet since the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The 30-year-old wasted no time putting her typical speed on display, winning the women’s 19&O 100m freestyle in a swift 53.52.

After establishing herself as the top-seeded swimmer with a casual swim of 54.58 out of the prelims, Campbell turned on the heat to split 25.76/27.76 to grab the gold.

And, just like that, C1 now ranks as the 3rd fastest swimmer in the world this season.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Campbell earned individual bronze in the women’s 100m freestyle, marking 12 years since her first and only other individual Olympic medal of the same color in the 50m free from the Beijing Games. Campbell was also a critical member of the Australian women’s podium-topping 400m free and 400m medley relays in Tokyo.

After the Games, Campbell took a long break to tend to her mental and physical health, opting out of last year’s Long Course World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Short Course World Championships.

Campbell returned to the water last fall with an at-peace approach to training. “After taking the longest time out of the water in my life, I’m reminding myself that it’s okay to start from where I am – not from where I was, or where I want to be,” she said in September.

C1’s time of 53.52 this early in the season bodes well for the veteran to stake her claim not only on a potential individual 100m freestyle bid but also a coveted spot on the Aussie women’s 4x100m freestyle relay for this summer’s World Championships.

The Aussie women are in the midst of a sprint zenith, with a seemingly endless arsenal of world-class 100m freestylers.

Shayna Jack just put up the top time in the world last night at the New South Wales Open Championships, clocking 53.12 while the nation’s winningest Olympian of all-time, Emma McKeon, also produced a super strong 53.55.

Meg Harris has also already been under the 54-second threshold with a mark of 53.91 while Madi Wilson‘s season-best of 54.06 is right on the cusp. Mollie O’Callaghan has already proved her mettle in this 100m free event, owning a lifetime best of 52.49.

Throw in emerging young talent to the tune of Olivia Wunsch, Milla Jansen and Hannah Casey and it very well may be a bloodbath to get to the wall for a relay spot.