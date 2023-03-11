Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

McKeown Clocks 10th Fastest 100 Backstroke Performance In History

2023 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Multi-Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown broke the World Record in the women’s 200m backstroke on day one of the New South Wales State Open Championships but wasn’t close to resting on her laurels.

Racing on day two at SOPAC, 21-year-old McKeown ripped a time of 57.84 in the 100m backstroke to not only take gold here but also put up the 10th fastest performance in history.

After establishing herself as the 2nd-seeded swimming out of the heats with a mark of 1:00.76, McKeown got herself into an entirely other gear to crush the 57.84. The Griffith swimmer opened in 28.27 and closed in 29.57 to easily defeat Mollie O’Callaghan and Olivia Lefoe who touched behind for respective silver and bronze.

O’Callaghan put up a strong swim in her own right, producing a time of 59.41 while LeFoe was well back in 1:01.26 to round out the podium.

McKeown’s time tonight represents the 10th fastest performance in history and the Aussie now owns 4 of those top 10 times.

This 57.84 result would have easily taken gold at the 2022 World Championships and destroys the 58.60 McKeown posted for gold at last year’s Commonwealth Games.

Top 10 Women’s LCM 100 Backstroke Performances All-Time

  1. Kaylee McKeown, 57.45 2021
  2. Kaylee McKeown, 57.47 2021
  3. Regan Smith (USA), 57.57 2019
  4. Kaylee McKeown, 57.63 2021
  5. Regan Smith, 57.64 2021
  6. Regan Smith, 57.65 2022
  7. Kylie Masse (CAN), 57.70 2021
  8. Kylie Masse, 57.72 2021
  9. Regan Smith, 57.76 2022
  10. Kaylee McKeown 57.84 2023

Entering this meet, McKeown ranked as the 2nd swiftest swimmer on the season with her mark of 57.93 from the Vic Open, sitting behind American Regan Smith‘s 57.92 from the Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale. Now McKeown is back on top, setting up a potentially monumental battle between the pair this summer in Fukuoka.

2022-2023 LCM Women 100 Back

KayleeAUS
McKeown
03/11
57.84
2Regan
Smith		USA57.9203/04
3Kylie
Masse		CAN59.4301/13
4Molly
O'Callaghan		AUS59.4703/11
5Katharine
Berkoff		USA59.7001/13
View Top 26»

