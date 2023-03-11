Indiana Punches 3 More Tickets, Ups Tally to 8 Divers Headed to NCAAs on Day 2 at Zone C

NCAA ZONE C DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 9-11, 2023

Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center – Bloomington, Indiana

Host: Indiana University, Bloomington

Qualifiers

Preview

Day 1 Recap

Indiana’s diving squad continued its tear during the second day of the NCAA Zone C Diving Championships on Friday.

After qualifying five divers on Thursday, the Hoosiers punched three more tickets to the NCAA Championships with Maxwell Weinrich making it as the No. 7 seed on the men’s 3-meter and Megan Carter and Alaina Heyde booking spots on the women’s 1-meter.

Weinrich placed 11th during Thursday’s 1-meter final, so the freshman still needed a top-eight finish to qualify for his first NCAAs. He sat just outside the bubble in ninth place heading into the final round, when he executed a 5154B for 74.80 points to bump him up to seventh. The automatic qualification inside the top eight means Weinrich can also compete in the 1-meter thanks to his top-12 finish.

Indiana sophomore Carson Tyler, sophomore Quinn Henninger, redshirt senior Andrew Capobianco, junior Anne Fowler, and sophomore Skyler Liu all earned their second automatic qualifications on Friday.

Ohio State also enjoyed a big day, qualifying two men on the 3-meter (third seed Lyle Yost and fourth seed Clayton Chaplin) and two women on the 1-meter (second seed Lena Hentschel and eighth seed Jackie Brenn). That ups the Buckeyes’ tally to five divers headed to NCAAs after Jack Matthews also qualified in the men’s 1-meter on Thursday. Matthews missed an automatic qualification in the 3-meter with his 10th-place finish, but he’ll still be eligible for that event at NCAAs since he placed inside the top 12.

The Zone C meet will wrap up on Saturday with both the men and women contesting the platform diving event. The men will start the action at 11 a.m. ET.

Men’s 3-Meter Qualifiers

Women’s 1-Meter Qualifiers

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.