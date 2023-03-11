Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Indiana Punches 3 More Tickets, Ups Tally to 8 Divers Headed to NCAAs on Day 2 at Zone C

by Riley Overend 0

March 11th, 2023 Big Ten, College, Diving, News

NCAA ZONE C DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • March 9-11, 2023
  • Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center – Bloomington, Indiana
  • Host: Indiana University, Bloomington
  • Qualifiers
  • Preview
  • Day 1 Recap

Indiana’s diving squad continued its tear during the second day of the NCAA Zone C Diving Championships on Friday. 

After qualifying five divers on Thursday, the Hoosiers punched three more tickets to the NCAA Championships with Maxwell Weinrich making it as the No. 7 seed on the men’s 3-meter and Megan Carter and Alaina Heyde booking spots on the women’s 1-meter. 

Weinrich placed 11th during Thursday’s 1-meter final, so the freshman still needed a top-eight finish to qualify for his first NCAAs. He sat just outside the bubble in ninth place heading into the final round, when he executed a 5154B for 74.80 points to bump him up to seventh. The automatic qualification inside the top eight means Weinrich can also compete in the 1-meter thanks to his top-12 finish. 

Indiana sophomore Carson Tyler, sophomore Quinn Henninger, redshirt senior Andrew Capobianco, junior Anne Fowler, and sophomore Skyler Liu all earned their second automatic qualifications on Friday. 

Ohio State also enjoyed a big day, qualifying two men on the 3-meter (third seed Lyle Yost and fourth seed Clayton Chaplin) and two women on the 1-meter (second seed Lena Hentschel and eighth seed Jackie Brenn). That ups the Buckeyes’ tally to five divers headed to NCAAs after Jack Matthews also qualified in the men’s 1-meter on Thursday. Matthews missed an automatic qualification in the 3-meter with his 10th-place finish, but he’ll still be eligible for that event at NCAAs since he placed inside the top 12. 

The Zone C meet will wrap up on Saturday with both the men and women contesting the platform diving event. The men will start the action at 11 a.m. ET. 

Men’s 3-Meter Qualifiers

  1. Carson Tyler (IND) – 824.10
  2. Quentin Henninger (IND) – 821.65
  3. Lyle Yost (OSU) – 766.15
  4. Clayton Chaplin (OSU) – 764.15
  5. Andrew Capobianco (IND) – 757.45
  6. Sam Bennett (PUR) – 746.45
  7. Maxwell Weinrich (IND) – 740.75
  8. Jordan Rzepka (PUR) – 738.60

Women’s 1-Meter Qualifiers

  1. Anne Fowler (IND) – 625.65
  2. Lena Hentschel (OSU) – 609.30
  3. Skyler Liu (IND) – 603.95
  4. Kyndal Knight (UK) – 595.15
  5. Kiarra Milligan (MICH) – 588.70
  6. Megan Carter (IND) – 570.15
  7. Caroline Brady (ND) – 567.85
  8. Jacqueline Brenn (OSU) – 545.95
  9. Alaina Heyde (IND) – 541.30
  10. Lindsay Gizzi (UL) – 540.55

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.

