Indiana Qualifies 5 Divers on Day 1 of Zone C Championships

NCAA Zone C Diving Championships

March 9-11, 2023

Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center – Bloomington, Indiana

Host: Indiana University, Bloomington

Qualifiers

Preview

For the second year in a row, the University of Indiana claimed three of the nine qualifying spots in Zone C for the men’s 1-meter dive at the NCAA Championships.

Reigning NCAA silver medalist Andrew Capobianco led the way with a 790, pacing the field by about 45 points. Hoosier teammates Quentin Henninger (744.50) and Carson Tyler (720.60) joined him on the podium to complete a clean Indiana sweep.

Capobianco had four dives that garnered more than 70 points, nine dives over 60, and all 12 over 50. Only two of Henninger’s dives scored fewer than 60 points. Tyler, the Big Ten champion in the event, finished more than 31 points clear of fourth place.

IUPUI’s Sebastian Otero missed out on the final qualifying position by just about a point.

Zone C Qualifiers in Men’s 1-Meter

After clinching the top three positions on the men’s side, the Hoosiers kept their momentum going by claiming the top two spots in the women’s 3-meter final. Anne Fowler was the top scorer with 737.90 points while Skyler Liu took second with 698.45.

Notably absent was fellow Indiana diver Tarrin Gilliland, the defending NCAA champion in platform diving.

Ohio State and Purdue qualified the second-most divers with 3 apiece. The Buckeyes boasted Lyle Yost (658) and Jack Matthews (656.90) in the seventh and eighth seeds while adding No. 8 seed Lena Hentschel on the women’s side (597.45). Meanwhile, the Boilermakers qualified the seventh seed on the men’s side (Sam Bennett, 663.95) along with the No. 3 (Daryn Wright, 677.05) and No. 5 (Sophia McAfee, 654.50) seeds.

Zone C Qualifiers in Women’s 3-Meter

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.