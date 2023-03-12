13-Year-Old Luka Mijatovic Takes Down 13-14 NAG In 1000 FR With 8:59.29

2023 SCSC Spring Age Group Championships
- March 10-12, 2023
- Santa Clara, California
- SCY (25 yards)
- Results on MeetMobile: “2023 Spring Age Group Championships SCSC”
13-year-old Luka Mijatovic from the Pleasanton Seahawks has broken another 13-14 National Age Group (NAG) Record, this time in the 1000 freestyle.
Mijatovic clocked a final time of 8:59.29, which lowers Matthew Hirschberger‘s previous mark from 2013 by just over three seconds. Mijatovic’s own previous best time stood at 9:06.13, which he had swam in December at the CA/NV Winter Sectionals meet.
Boys’ 13-14 NAG Rankings, 1000-Yard Free
- Luka Mijatovic – 8:59.29 (2023)
- Matthew Hirschberger – 9:02.27 (2013)
- Sean Green – 9:03.39 (2022)
- Cooper Lucas – 9:04.39 (2020)
- Trey Freeman – 9:07.58 (2015)
- Nicholas Caldwell – 9:07.95 (2008)
- Jeremy Kane – 9:10.10 (1993)
- Arthur Frayler – 9:11.25 (2008)
- Brad Gonzales – 9:11.91 (2013)
- Brennan Morris – 9:12.96 (2005)
This is Mijatovic’s 2nd 13-14 NAG in less than three months. He first cracked Lleyton Plattel‘s 500 free record with a 4:24.72, done at the same Sectional meet that his previous 1000 best time came from. Mijatovic turns 14 in April, meaning he still has over a year remaining to take down other 13-14 NAGs.
Mijatovic also competed in the prelims of the 100 fly this morning, where he dropped over a second to record a 51.33. He’ll race the 100 fly again tonight, and will take on the 100 breaststroke and 1650 tomorrow.
His best time in the 1650 currently stands at 15:44.30, which he swam in November. He is about 40 seconds off of Sean Green‘s NAG which stands at 15:05.83, meaning he’ll need a big drop to take that one down.
You can watch the last 150 yards of his 1000 below.
Video courtesy of Dave Cole.
2nd fastest 13 yo ever is a 9:26 according to usa swimming’s database
Rizzatovic
What is actually happening. Bro just casually drops a sub 9 at 13
Dude…what? I was a D1 middle distance guy (within the last decade) and my 50 time at 13 is this kid’s 1000 pace.
i am speechless
Does anyone know how tall he is? He looks pretty tall in the video but I am curious
he looks to be about 6’3 standing next to casas https://www.instagram.com/p/Co1Yl07OjEj/
Um what? This is totally insane
Heilmans 43.87 100 is still a more insane NAG, but I feel like this is up there. Breaking 9:00 at age 13 is crazy.
Now the youngest ever to break 9 and at 13 that’s pretty should catch an eye at the wow factor there. This kid is legit and by the looks of it tall too. Should have a crack at the legendary 1970s NAG records this summer.