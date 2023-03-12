13-Year-Old Luka Mijatovic Takes Down 13-14 NAG In 1000 FR With 8:59.29

2023 SCSC Spring Age Group Championships

March 10-12, 2023

Santa Clara, California

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 Spring Age Group Championships SCSC”

13-year-old Luka Mijatovic from the Pleasanton Seahawks has broken another 13-14 National Age Group (NAG) Record, this time in the 1000 freestyle.

Mijatovic clocked a final time of 8:59.29, which lowers Matthew Hirschberger‘s previous mark from 2013 by just over three seconds. Mijatovic’s own previous best time stood at 9:06.13, which he had swam in December at the CA/NV Winter Sectionals meet.

Boys’ 13-14 NAG Rankings, 1000-Yard Free

Luka Mijatovic – 8:59.29 (2023) Matthew Hirschberger – 9:02.27 (2013) Sean Green – 9:03.39 (2022) Cooper Lucas – 9:04.39 (2020) Trey Freeman – 9:07.58 (2015) Nicholas Caldwell – 9:07.95 (2008) Jeremy Kane – 9:10.10 (1993) Arthur Frayler – 9:11.25 (2008) Brad Gonzales – 9:11.91 (2013) Brennan Morris – 9:12.96 (2005)

This is Mijatovic’s 2nd 13-14 NAG in less than three months. He first cracked Lleyton Plattel‘s 500 free record with a 4:24.72, done at the same Sectional meet that his previous 1000 best time came from. Mijatovic turns 14 in April, meaning he still has over a year remaining to take down other 13-14 NAGs.

Mijatovic also competed in the prelims of the 100 fly this morning, where he dropped over a second to record a 51.33. He’ll race the 100 fly again tonight, and will take on the 100 breaststroke and 1650 tomorrow.

His best time in the 1650 currently stands at 15:44.30, which he swam in November. He is about 40 seconds off of Sean Green‘s NAG which stands at 15:05.83, meaning he’ll need a big drop to take that one down.

You can watch the last 150 yards of his 1000 below.

Video courtesy of Dave Cole.