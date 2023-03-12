WATCH: All Eight NCAA Records Broken During Conference Season

It’s almost time for NCAAs with the women’s meet coming up this week, but we’ve still got a little time to embrace the records set during conference season. With NCAAs so soon, it’s hard to expect that they’ll last really long, so we need to appreciate the little time we have with most of them.

New Women’s Records

50 Free: Gretchen Walsh 20.83, American, NCAA, and US Open Records

20.83, American, NCAA, and US Open Records 100 fly: Kate Douglass , 48.84, American, NCAA, and US Open Records

, 48.84, American, NCAA, and US Open Records 200 Medley Relay: Virginia 1:31.73, American, NCAA, and US Open Record

400 Medley relay: Virginia 3:21.80, NCAA and US Open Record

200 free relay: Virginia 1:23.87, American, NCAA, and US Open Record

400 free relay: Virginia 3:06.83, American, NCAA, and US Open Record

50 Free:

Gretchen Walsh swam a 20.83 becoming the fastest 50 freestyle of all-time at ACCs. She will be swimming the event at NCAAs, so once again, be on record watch.

100 Fly:

Kate Douglass broke her own American Record as well as Maggie MacNeil’s NCAA and US Open records while at ACCs. The two will face off at NCAAs.

200 medley relay:

The team of Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Lexi Cuomo, and Kate Douglass combined for one of three relays here.

400 medley relay:

In a slightly different relay, the Cavaliers featured freshman Aimee Canny in this relay along with Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, and Kate Douglass.

200 free relay:

The team of Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Lexi Cuomo, and Kate Douglass once again got it done setting another record.

400 free relay:

Same relay, different order as Gretchen Walsh, Kate Douglass, Lexi Cuomo, and Alex Walsh set another record.

New Men’s Records

400 IM: Leon Marchand 3:31.57, US Open and NCAA Records

3:31.57, US Open and NCAA Records 200 breast: Leon Marchand 1:47.67, US Open and NCAA Records

400 IM:

After setting the 400 IM record at a dual meet in January, Arizona State’s Leon Marchand got it done again at Pac-12s in the 400 IM. He will be swimming the event at NCAAs.

200 Breast:

Marchand once again swam a record, this time in the 200 breast, which he will swim on day 4 (day 3 of individual competition) at NCAAs.