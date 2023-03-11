Peaty Earns 100 Breaststroke Win In Edinburgh But Not In A Time You’d Expect

2023 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET
- Friday, March 10th – Sunday, March 12th
- Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, Scotland
- LCM (50m)
The 2023 Edinburgh International Swim Meet rolled on from the Royal Commonwealth Pool with 28-year-old Olympic champion Adam Peaty back in the water.
Peaty of Loughborough indeed took the men’s 100m breaststroke event this evening, stopping the clock in a time of 1:00.20, while teammate James Wilby was right behind in 1:00.28. Austria’s Bernard Reitshammer rounded out the top 3 in 1:00.45.
We’re not used to seeing multi-Olympic gold medalist Peaty churn out a time in the 1:00 zone, however. Earlier this season he notched a result 59.57, a time he produced in Australia to rank as the #2 swimmer in the world. In fact, you’d need to look back to last year’s Mare Nostrum Tour where he delivered a mark of 1:00.87 in the heats of the Marseille meet.
Peaty contested the 200m breast yesterday morning in the heats where the Mel Marshall-trained star earned the 4th seed in 2:16.41 before he dropped the final.
Peaty was among the British contingent which took part in a 6-weeks long intensive training camp down under on the Gold Coast and is in heavy training with April’s British Championships looming.
Sweden’s Louise Hansson continued to impress, taking the women’s 100m butterfly handily this evening. The Loughborough athlete put up a mark of 57.84 to beat the field by over a second, with Belgian ace Roos Vanotterdijk getting to the wall next in 59.07.
Hansson split 27.28/30.56 to check in with a time approaching her season-best. She’s already registered a time of 57.25 this past January at the Luxembourg Euro Meet to rank 3rd in the world.
18-year-0ld Katie Shanahan came within striking distance of her personal best en route to gold in tonight’s 400m IM. The Stirling athlete produced a time of 4:41.11 to get to the wall first, with Ireland’s Ellen Walshe also in the 4:41 zone with 4:41.53 good enough for silver.
For Shanahan, the teen owns a career-quickest time of 4:39.37 from the 2022 Commonwealth Games where she took the bronze medal. As such, tonight’s result was less than 2 seconds away from that PB.
As for Walshe, on her break from competing for the University of Tennesee, the 21-year-old’s result tonight obliterated her previous PB of 4:48.99 from 2 years ago.
On-fire Irishman Daniel Wiffen earned the men’s 800m free victory in a time of 7:55.27. Wiffen got to the wall over 5 seconds ahead of the competition and his outing here came within earshot of his season-best 7:53.14 from January.
A trio of women got under the 1:59 threshold in the 200m free, led by Bath’s Freya Anderson.
22-year-old Anderson punched a mark of 1:58.65 while Abbie Wood was only .02 back in 1:58.67. Lucy Hope also landed on the podium in 1:58.76 in the tight race.
Anderson has recently been in the 1:57 zone, owning a season-best of 1:57.33 from the Rotterdam Qualification Meet last December. Wood’s and Hope’s performances here render them just outside the list of top 15 performers worldwide on the season.
Additional Winners
- Birmingham’s Oliver Morgan secured the win in the men’s 50m back, clocking a time of 25.43.
- Miguel Martinez of Spain got it done for gold in the men’s 200m fly, producing a mark of 2:00.24. That got the edge over Greek swimmer Andreas Vazaios who was right behind in 2:00.41 for silver.
- Irishman Tom Fannon topped the men’s 50m free podium with a result of 22.51.
- The women’s 800m free saw Freya Colbert of Loughborough get to the wall first in a gold medal-worthy outing of 8:37.51. That beat out tonight’s runner-up Alisee Pisane of Belgium by a hair, with Pisane stopping the clock in 8:37.95 as the runner-up.
- Former World Record holder Kylie Masse of Canada logged a time of 27.79 to take the women’s 50m back this evening. She has already been as quick as 27.38 this season from the Pro Swim Series in January, a result which ranks her #1 in the world.
- Dutchman Thomas Jansen was the quickest man in the 400m IM field, earning the gold in a time of 4:21.82.
- Derventio’s Imogen Clark shaved .01 off her previous season-best to win the 50m breast this evening in 30.46. She remains the world’s 2nd fastest woman of the season.
The bubble has burst
Can someone please help explain how in the space of 1.5 years since winning gold at Tokyo, Peaty now cannot get within 3 seconds of his PB? Appreciate he is in hard training, but he was down in the 58 lows a few years back at the same meet held at the same time of the year. I’m just struggling to understand why his form should drop off so dramatically?
Age, (lack of) motivation, burn out (notoriously intense trainer…), something not quite right in his training, difficulty recovering from injuries… it could really be anything
Is this the beginning of the end for Peaty?!
Who knows but who doesn’t like a premature hot take
Lol