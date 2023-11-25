Team USA Has the Most Swimming Depth in 2023 — And It Isn’t Close

Shoutout to The Sports Examiner editor Rich Perelman for this story idea.

The United States may not have topped the podium as much as Australia at the 2023 World Championships (seven gold medals vs. 13 for the Aussies), but their swimming depth in 2023 has been unmatched.

So far this year, there’s an American swimmer ranked top-10 in 33 of 34 Worlds events — all but the men’s 400-meter freestyle, where David Johnston is ranked 14th (3:45.75), according to Nuoto Mondiale’s rankings for men, women, and non-Olympic events. In total, the U.S. boasts 85 swimmers in the top 10 of Worlds events, 41 more than Australia. China is the third-deepest nation this year with 32 swimmers in the top 10.

Total Top 10 Performers in 2023 by Country

United States, 85 (in 33 events) Australia, 44 (in 26) China, 32 (in 25) Canada, 17 (in 14) Russia, 16 (in 14) Japan, 16 (in 12) Tie: Italy / Germany, 14 (both in 9) – France, 13 (in 12) Great Britain, 13 (in 9)

Top 10 Men’s Performers in 2023 by Country

United States, 33 Tie: Australia / China, 14 – Russia, 12 Tie: France / Germany, 11 – Japan, 10 Great Britain, 9 Tie: Hungary / Italy, 8 –

Top 10 Women’s Performers in 2023 by Country

United States, 52 Australia, 30 China, 18 Canada, 14 Italy and Japan, 6 Netherlands, 5 Tie: Great Britain / Russia / South Africa / Sweden, 4 – – –

On the women’s side, the U.S. occupies five of the top 10 spots this year in both the 200 backstroke (Regan Smith, Rhyan White, Claire Curzan, Kennedy Noble, and Phoebe Bacon) and 100 butterfly (Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Kate Douglass, Regan Smith, and Claire Curzan).

A handful of swimmers are ranked top-10 in four different events: Kaylee McKeown (1st in 50 back, 1st in 100 back, 1st in 200 back, 3rd in 200 IM), Sarah Sjostrom (1st in 50 free, 1st in 50 fly, 3rd in 100 free, 9th in 100 fly), Gretchen Walsh (3rd in 50 fly, 3rd in 100 fly, 9th in 50 free, 10th in 50 back), Mollie O’Callaghan (1st in 200 free, 2nd in 100 free, 4th in 100 back, 8th in 50 back), Zhang Yufei (1st in 100 fly, 2nd in 50 fly, 4th in 200 fly, 5th in 50 free), and Leon Marchand (1st in 400 IM, 1st in 200 fly, 2nd in 200 IM, 3rd in 200 breast).

Two swimmers are ranked top-10 in five different events: Kate Douglass (2nd in 200 IM, 4th in 100 fly, 4th in 200 breast, 6th in 100 free, 10th in 50 free) and Katie Ledecky (1st in 800 free, 1st in 1500 free, 3rd in 400 free, 5th in 200 free, 10th in 400 IM). Regan Smith was the lone swimmer ranked top-10 in six different events: 1st in 200 fly, 2nd in 50 back, 2nd in 100 back, 2nd in 200 back, 6th in 100 fly, 6th in 200 IM.

According to the latest list for 2023, Summer McIntosh is the most versatile swimmer of the year so far with top-10 rankings in seven different events. The 17-year-old Canadian phenom is 1st in the 200 IM (2:06.89), 1st in the 400 IM (4:25.87), 2nd in the 200 fly (2:04.06), 2nd in the 400 free (3:56.08), 3rd in the 200 free (1:53.65), 9th in the 800 free (8:20.19), and 10th in the 200 back (2:07.34).