Visitation Girls Claim 10th Straight Minnesota High School State Title (Class A)

2023 MSHSL GIRLS SWIM & DIVE CHAMPIONSHIPS (CLASS A)

November 16-18, 2023

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center

SCY (25 yards)

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Girls Swimming and Diving Championship (Class A) was hosted last weekend at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Visitation decisively defended their team title for the tenth year in a row, making it their 14th overall.

Top 5 Teams:

Visitation – 253 Orono – 186 Monticello – 176 Breck School – 157 Delano – 154

Visitation’s team victory was fueled mainly by their depth, as they only secured one event win. Delivering that win was junior Katie Miller, a Colgate commit, who claimed the individual title in the 500 with a time of 5:03.22 in finals.

Mound Westonka’s Catherine Dueck and Monticello’s Adalynn Biegler both went two-for-two on winning their individual events.

Dueck, a San Diego recruit, collected victories in the 100 breast and 200 IM, events that she was the runner-up in last year. She opened with the 200 IM, hitting a best time of 2:03.22 to clear the field by over three seconds. She then notched a personal best time of 1:02.99 in the 100 breast, which is nearly a second under what she recorded at this meet a year ago.

Biegler swept the sprint freestyle races for the second year in a row. She dipped below 23-seconds for the first time in her career en route to winning the 50 (22.80), then clocked a best time of 50.25 to take the 100.

Carly Bixby from the Blake School successfully defended her title in the 100 fly. The Auburn commit logged a season best of 54.90, which is just shy of what she won the event with in 2022.

Orono won both freestyle relays, as the quartet of Elle Davis, Lila James, Mallory Knutson, and Graycin Andreen kicked things off with a combined time of 1:36.93 in the 200. Lola Schottler took James’ place in the 400, where Orono clocked a 3:34.16 to narrowly beat the Blake School in 2nd (3:34.55).

Andreen, a sophomore, won the 200 freestyle individually in 1:50.77. Her swim improves on her 4th-place finish from last season but is just a few hundredths off of her personal best from March.

Other Event Winners: