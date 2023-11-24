Edina Defends Title at 2023 MSHSL Girls AA Swim & Dive Championships

2023 MSHSL Girls AA Swim & Dive Championships

November 16-18, 2023

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center

SCY (25 yards)

Final Results

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Girls AA Swimming and Diving Championship finals took place this past weekend. Hosted at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, we saw Edina defend their state title from a year ago while Minnetonka held their 2nd-place ranking in the state.

Edina had a strong start to the day as they won the 200 medley relay in meet record time. Bobbi Simmons (25.73), Eleanor Hughes (29.08), Siggy Nymo (24.11), and Libbi McCarthy (22.56) combined for a time of 1:41.48, eclipsing the previous mark (1:41.57) set by Wayzata back in 2015.

Edina continued to put their depth on display throughout the rest of the competition with another relay win in the 200 free relay. The foursome of Siggy Nymo (24.16), Macy Malinski (23.64), Audrey Peterson (24.06), and Libbi McCarthy (22.86) touched in 1:34.72 to take the win ahead of Minnetonka. The race was nearly tied going into the final exchange, as Edina had just a 0.01 advantage over Minnetonka at the 150 mark.

While they only won one individual event at the meet, Edina’s depth is what prevailed over the rest of the competition. In just the first two individual events of the meet, they had two “A” finalists in the 200 free and three “A” finalists in the 200 IM. With their individual win coming in the next event, it was ultimately too much for Minnetonka to overcome by the end of the meet.

Libbi McCarthy was the sole individual event winner for Edina, as the sophomore took the 50 free win in a time of 23.01. The time for McCarthy was a personal best, taking down her previous mark of 23.46 which she swam to place 2nd at this meet last year.

St. Michael-Albertville junior Lily Van Heel was the only double event winner on the day. Van Heel first won the 200 IM in a time of 2:01.43, before defending her 100 back title from last year in a time of 53.85. Both swims represented personal best times for the junior, with her 100 back coming in 0.05 under the mark she posted to win the event a year.

University of North Carolina commit Paige Dillon took an individual win for Minnetoka to start the day, clocking a 1:49.33 personal best en route to the 200 freestyle title. Dillon, a senior, did not contest this event last year. Dillon swam the 100 free and 100 back last year, ultimately taking home the 100 free title at the meet.

Mizzou commit Annabelle Wentzel clocked a time of 54.15 to win the 100 butterfly. Wentzel, a Minnetonka junior, has been as fast as 53.80 in the event. Wentzel improved on her 2nd place finish from last year by securing this year’s title.

Stillwater had a strong end to the meet, winning the final two events of the competition. Stillwater senior Maddie Reed walked away with the 100 breast title, clocking a time of 1:02.73 in the process. Reed posted a best time of 1:02.43 in the preliminaries. Soon after, the quartet of Lucy Paczosa (51.66), Maddie Reed (52.19), Jayla Petersen (52.55), and Norah Naatjes (50.83) combined to post a time of 3:27.23 en route to win the 400 freestyle relay.

Other Highlights

Shakopee junior Arianna Zelen clocked 49.86 to win the 100 free, marking the first time she has broken the 50-second barrier. Zelen is committed to swim at the University of Wisconsin starting in the fall of 2025.

Prior Lake's Ivy Solt won the 500 free (4:51.09). This marks a big improvement from last year for the junior, as she placed 9th in a time of 5:01.87 a year ago.

Final Team Scores