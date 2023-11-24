The Biggest Names Skipping The 2024 World Championships In Doha

With the US announcing its 18 swimmer roster for the 2024 World Championships, it is time to look at the biggest names that will not be in attendance at the meet.

The meet is not at a typical time as the swimming portion of the Championships will take place from February 11-18. As the Paris Olympics will take place later this summer, it was expected that some swimmers would choose not to attend the meet as they prepare for the Olympics. The meet was originally scheduled for November 2023 but pushed back to February 2024 back in July 2022.

Without further ado, here are the biggest names that will not be in attendance at the meet.

David Popovici, Romania

Back at the beginning of October, it was reported that Popovici would skip 2024 Worlds in favor of focusing on Short-Course Europeans as well as his schooling.

Popovici had a huge summer in 2022, highlighted by a World Record in the LCM 100 freestyle as he swam a 46.86 to win the European Championships. He also won the 200 free there in a 1:42.97.

James Guy, Great Britain

Adam Peaty, Great Britain

Duncan Scott, Great Britain

Back when the meet was moved from November 2023 to February 2024, Guy, Peaty, and Scott took to Twitter to express their opinion on the move. Guy said “I ain’t going”.

Peaty, the World Record holder in the LCM 50 and 100 breaststroke missed this past summer’s Worlds. Guy and Scott were both on Great Britain’s men’s 4×200 freestyle relay that won gold this past summer.

Kylie Masse, Canada

Josh Liendo, Canada

Mary-Sophie Harvey, Canada

Summer McIntosh, Canada

Maggie MacNeil, Canada

At the beginning of the month, Canada announced a 26-strong swimmer roster for the meet. The five names above were the most notable absences.

Josh Liendo is in the midst of his NCAA season at Florida and SEC’s begin February 20th so there is an easy conflict with Worlds. Liendo won silver this past summer in the 100 butterfly

Although she will not attend Worlds, Summer McIntosh is on the psych sheets for the US Open next week. McIntosh is the LCM World Record holder in the 400 IM and the defending World Champion in both the 200 butterfly and 400 IM.

Katie Ledecky, USA

Torri Huske, USA

Regan Smith, USA

Bobby Finke, USA

Ryan Murphy, USA

The list for the US is quite extensive as only 18 swimmers will be in attendance with 13 men and 5 women. The US selection procedures allowed the top 10 swimmers in each event to attend so an easy full list of a place to start is the US National Team which includes the top 6 swimmers from each event.

The women’s team is much smaller for the meet but there is also more versatility (and less specialization) on the women’s side than there is the men, leaving fewer women the option to even go to the meet in the first place.

The most notable absence will be Katie Ledecky who became the first swimmer to earn six straight world titles in an event after winning the 800 freestyle every Worlds since 2013. After a decade, that streak will now come to an end.

Even though Torri Huske is taking an Olympic Redshirt from Stanford, she also will not be in attendance at the meet. Huske won the World title in the 100 fly in 2022 and won bronze this past summer.

Regan Smith will also not be in attendance. Smith was on the podium this past summer in four individual events this past summer as she was second in all three backstroke events and third in the 200 fly.

Bobby Finke and Ryan Murphy are the biggest names to opt out of the meet on the men’s side. Finke was second in the 1500 free and third in the 800 free while Murphy won the 2023 World title in the 100 back and was second in the 200 back.