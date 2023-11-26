Ariarne Titmus Skipping 2024 World Championships to Focus on Paris 2024 Olympics

Australian Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus reportedly will skip the 2024 World Championships next February to focus on defending her 200-meter freestyle and 400 free titles at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Her coach, Dean Boxall, told Swimming World that Titmus needs to “get back into work” and “find her groove” coming off a surgery in September addressing an ovarian tumor scare.

“It is now 10 weeks since Arnie’s operation and I can tell you it has taken some time; we were slow in the recovery to make sure she was right,” Boxall said. “This was a big operation, and it took a bit of time, but she is all good now. She needs to get back into work. She needs to find her groove. She knows it’s the Olympic year for her next year. She needs to lay down that platform and keep building forward — that’s where she gets her confidence.

The 23-year-old world record holder in the 400 free (3:55.38) will return to racing next month at the Queensland State Championships, but Boxall says Titmus is still in the “platform building stage” and that he “won’t be expecting anything.”

“It’s a matter of getting the juices going again,” Boxall said of Titmus competing at the Queensland State Championships, which run from Dec. 9-15 at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre. “Our group will then all go to Thailand for (our annual) training camp for three weeks from January 10… sticking to our routine.

“There will be others (in my group) who will go to Doha,” Boxall said. “I want a lot of guys to go to the Worlds, but Arnie goes back home to get ready to race again, probably in March and then at the Australian Championships on the Gold Coast in April.”

There are a host of big names skipping the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, due to the meet’s proximity to the Paris 2024 Olympics four months later. So far the list includes Summer McIntosh, Katie Ledecky, David Popovici, Regan Smith, Maggie MacNeil, Josh Liendo, Ryan Murphy, and Bobby Finke, to name a few. The U.S. is sending just five women to Doha as part of an 18-athlete roster.

Related: The Biggest Names Skipping the 2024 World Championships in Doha

Boxall added that Titmus is a “smarter version of herself” than what we witnessed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

“She’s a way smarter and stronger athlete,” he said. “She is not naïve. She knows what she needs to do and she continues to become a better version of herself — in saying that we have not seen the best version of Arnie yet…either.

“This girl sets the work ethic of our program. Everyone knows what is expected — they are all working harder or as hard as Arnie. That’s our ingredient. She is just tough. She understands (our) swimmer-coach relationship and success. She knows where she needs to go to get there and has just become smarter about it.”