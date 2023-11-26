Arina Surkova Scores Russian Record #2 To Close Out National SC Championships

2023 RUSSIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 Russian Short Course Championships wrapped up tonight from St. Petersburg but not before another national record went down at the hands of Arina Surkova.

Competing in the women’s 100m butterfly final, 25-year-old Surkova fired off a winning time of 55.63 to take the gold.

That gave the Novosibirsk swimmer a healthy advantage over the rest of the field. Daria Klepikova snagged silver well over a second behind in 57.28 while Svetlana Chimrova bagged bronze in 57.63.

Surkova opened in 25.69 and brought it home in 29.94 to produce the fastest time of her career. Entering this competition, Surkova’s career-quickest rested at the 56.30 she clocked at this same competition a year ago. That means Survkoa hacked over half a second off of her previous PB to land atop the podium.

She now ranks as the #1 swimmer in the world this season, by a large margin as the sole swimmer under the 57-second barrier.

Earlier at these championships, Surkova put up a new Russian national record in the 50m fly. She clocked a result of 24.58 to win the event, checking as the 6th-swiftest performer all-time in the event.