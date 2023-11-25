Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kostin Comes Close To 50 Fly Record At Russian SC Championships

Comments: 1

2023 RUSSIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fifth day of the 2023 Russian Short Course Championships brought another breaststroke battle between Russians Evgenia Chikunova and Yuliya Efimova and Belarus’ Alina Zmushka.

The same women who landed on the 50m breast podium comprised the 100m distance race this evening, with 19-year-old Chikunova winding up on top once again.

Opening in a speedy 29.99, Chikunova ultimately got to the wall in a time of 1:03.80 for the gold, just .04 off her best-ever in the event.

Zmushka settled for silver in 1:04.41 while Efimova, in her first competition post-Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, bagged the bronze in 1:05.37.

Post-race, Chikunova stated, “I hoped to swim faster than last year, but it didn’t work out, I messed up somewhere. I really wanted to win, and apparently that had an effect.”

Chikunova now ranks #2 in the world this season, setting only behind another teen, Eneli Jefimova, of Estonia.

2023-2024 SCM Women 100 Breast

EneliEST
JEFIMOVA
11/18
1:03.79
2Evgenia
CHIKUNOVA		RUS1:03.8011/24
3Benedetta
PILATO		ITA1:04.0311/11
4Alina
ZMUSHKO 		RUS1:04.4111/24
5Tes
SCHOUTEN 		NED1:04.5510/28
View Top 31»

The men’s 50m fly was another fierce contest, with 31-year-old Oleg Kostin putting his own Russian national record on notice en route to becoming the champion.

Kostin stopped the clock in a mark of 22.11, just .04 off his lifetime best and Russian standard of 22.07 from 2019.

Roman Shevlyakov, already the 100m butterfly gold medalist here, nailed a result of 22.27 as the runner-up while Andrei Minakov also landed on the podium in 22.41.

On his performance, veteran Kostin said, “It’s not that I was counting on a record, but I’ve been seeking this result for so long that I would, of course, like to beat it. It’s not working yet.”

Kostin now ranks #2 in the world this season.

2023-2024 SCM Men 50 Fly

KatsuiroJPN
Matsumoto
10/22
21.26
2Oleg
Kostin		RUS22.1111/24
3Noe
PONTI		SUI22.1911/12
4Takeshi
Kawamoto		JPN22.2610/21
5Roman
SHEVLYAKOV 		RUS22.2711/24
View Top 31»

Arina Surkova already logged a new national record in the 50m fly and tonight she captured 2 top seeds.

The 25-year-old multi-international medalist posted a mark of 23.83 in the 50m free to register one of two sub-24-second times of the field. Joining her was Maria Kameneva who posted 23.87 for day six’s final.

Surkova also topped the field in the 100m fly, putting up a semi-final outing of 56.47 to lead the pack by over a second.

Kameneva was in the pool later in the session to take on the women’s 50m back final, registering a mark of 26.36 for the gold

Although that’s well off her national record of 25.60 from last year, it was enough to beat out Arina Khiteva and Aleksandra Kurilkina who earned respective silver and bronze. Khiteva hit 26.77 and Kurilkina was also under the 27-second threshold in 26.94,

Ilya Borodin doubled up on his 200m IM victory with another gold in the 400m IM event. Borodin produced a swift 3:59.50 to win decisively, getting to the wall over 3 seconds ahead of the next-closest competitor.

Snagging silver was Maxim Stupin who touched in 4:02.71 and Alexey Sudarev was next in line in 4:05.04.

Borodin owns a lifetime best of 3:56.47 in this event, a time he turned in for silver at the 2021 Short Course World Championships.

This trio now takes over the top 3 spots on the season’s world rankings.

2023-2024 SCM Men 400 IM

Ilya RUS
Borodin
11/24
3:59.50
2Maxim
STUPIN 		RUS4:02.7111/24
3Alexey
SUDAREV		RUS4:05.0411/24
4 Zalán
SÁRKÁNY		HUN4:05.3511/03
5Alberto
RAZZETTI		ITA4:06.9211/11
View Top 31»

Additional Notes

  • 14-year-old Ksenia Misharina became the Russian national champion in the women’s 1500m free. She logged a winning result of 15:53.75 as the sole competitor of the field to dip under the 16:00 barrier. That’s a big-time improvement for the teen who put up a mark of 16:17.43 for 4th place at this same competition last year.
  • Iana Shakriova topped the women’s 200m IM podium in a time of 2:09.62. That’s .04 quicker than the 2:09.66 she produced for gold at the 2022 edition of this competition so she successfully defended her title.
  • Egor Kornev posted a time of 45.92 to lead the men’s 100m free semi-final, but he’ll be hunted by Kliment Kolesnikov, already a multi-gold medalist here. K2 scored 46.68 to lurk as the 2nd-seeded swimmer.
  • Belarus’ Ilya Shymanovich topped the men’s 50m breast semi-final in a time of 25.87, already a world-leading effort.

2023-2024 SCM Men 50 Breast

Ilya BLR
Shimanovich
11/24
25.87
2Taka
Taniguchi		JPN26.0510/22
3Kirill
PRIGODA		RUS26.2211/24
4 Nicholas
Lia		NOR26.2310/29
5DANIL
SEMIANINOV		RUS26.2911/24
View Top 31»

 

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
BigFriendlySwimCoach
26 minutes ago

Katsuiro Matsumoto going 21.26 in the 50 fly for the top time in the world this year has to be a typo? He’d have shattered the world record by a half second

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!