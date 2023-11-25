Texas Freshman Berit Berglund Speaks on Going First 100Bk PB in 2 Years

2023 TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITATIONAL
- November 15-18, 2023 (10 am/6 pm CT)
- Austin, Texas
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center
- SCY (25 Yards)
- Prelims: 10 am (CT) / 6 pm (CT)
- Results
After not going a personal best in one of her signature races (the 100 back) in 2 years, Texas freshman Berit Berglund blasted a new PB while leading off the 400 medley relay, clocking 50.7 to also mark her first time under the 51-second barrier. Berglund says the specificity in training at Texas is one thing that she’s enjoyed and believes is helping her race her best in the pool.
looks like the video is private
I updated. Live now. Thx!