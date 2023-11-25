Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Texas Freshman Berit Berglund Speaks on Going First 100Bk PB in 2 Years

2023 TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITATIONAL

  • November 15-18, 2023 (10 am/6 pm CT)
  • Austin, Texas
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center
  • SCY (25 Yards)
  • Prelims: 10 am (CT) / 6 pm (CT)
  • Results

After not going a personal best in one of her signature races (the 100 back) in 2 years, Texas freshman Berit Berglund blasted a new PB while leading off the 400 medley relay, clocking 50.7 to also mark her first time under the 51-second barrier. Berglund says the specificity in training at Texas is one thing that she’s enjoyed and believes is helping her race her best in the pool.

2
flyohwhy
50 minutes ago

looks like the video is private

Gold Medal Mel Stewart
Admin
Reply to  flyohwhy
30 minutes ago

I updated. Live now. Thx!

