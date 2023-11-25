2024 “Honorable Mention” Rebecca Diaconescu Switches Commitment from Louisville to Michigan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Las Vegas, Nevada’s Rebecca Diaconescu, who had originally verbaled to the University of Louisville, has flipped her commitment to the University of Michigan for 2024-25.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Michigan! Thank you to my family, teammates, and coaches for their support. I would also like to thank Coach Matt, Coach Bryon, and Coach Aaron for the opportunity! GO BLUE!! 〽️”

Diaconescu represents Romania internationally, as her mother, Lorena Diaconescu, did before her. Lorena competed at both the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games and the 2000 Sydney Games, and swam collegiately at UNLV. Her father, also a Romanian athlete, competed at the Sydney Olympics in the modern pentathlon event.

Diaconescu is a senior at Palo Verde High School and recently moved from the club team Team Rebel Aquatics to Sandpipers of Nevada. She specializes in freestyle and backstroke and we ranked her in the “Honorable Mention” section of our list of top 20 girls recruits from the high school class of 2024.

Swimming for Romania at the World Aquatics Junior Championships in August, Diaconescu was a semi-finalist in the 50 free (13th) and 100 free (14th); she also competed in the 50/100 back. At European Junior Championships in July, she placed 4th in the 100 free final and was a semi-finalist in the 50 free and 50 back. Last summer, she was a finalist in both the 50 back (4th) and 100 back (6th) at the 8th FINA World Junior Championships.

Diaconescu was runner-up in both the 50 free and 100 free at 2022 Winter Juniors West, and her best times remain the 22.31/48.68 she achieved in Austin. Her 200 free PB also comes from that meet. Since joining the Sandpipers this fall, she has notched PBs in the 500/1000/1650 free and 200 fly.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 22.31

100 free – 48.68

200 free – 1:47.15

500 free – 4:50.63 4:46.19

1000 free – 9:47.81

1650 free – 16:11.31

100 back – 53.69

200 back – 1:57.82

100 fly – 55.99

200 fly – 2:05.01

She will join Abby Dunford (also an “Honorable Mention) and Sophia Jahn in Ann Arbor next fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.