Mollie O’Callaghan Repeats as Swimming Australia’s Olympic Program Swimmer of the Year

Australian world record holder Mollie O’Callaghan took home her second consecutive Olympic Program Swimmer of the Year honor at the 2023 Swimming Australia Awards on Friday in Brisbane.

At 19 years old, O’Callaghan became the first woman to sweep the 100-meter freestyle and 200 free at the same World Championships this summer in Fukuoka, Japan. Her 200 free victory came in a winning time of 1:52.85, breaking Federica Pelligrini‘s world record that had stood untouched for 14 years. O’Callaghan also set world records leading off the 400 free and 800 free relays with splits of 52.08 and 1:53.66, respectively.

Remarkably, O’Callaghan repeated as world champion in the 100 free and reached new heights in the 200 free after reportedly tweaking her knee the month prior. She beat out fellow world champions Kaylee McKeown (women’s 50 back/100 back/200 back), Ariarne Titmus (women’s 400 free), Sam Short (men’s 400 free), and Cameron McEvoy (50 free) for Australia’s top honor. Last month, McKeown was crowned as the Best Female Swimmer of the Year by World Aquatics.

Five-time world champion Rowan Crothers defended his 50 free and 100 free titles in Manchester this year to secure Paralympic Swimmer of the Year honors while Chelsea Gubecka earned Open Water Swimmer of the Year for her runner-up effort in the 10km at Worlds. Crothers also won Paralympic Swimmer of the Year honors in 2022.

“We are immensely proud of all that Rowan, Mollie and Chelsea have achieved this year and fortunate to have ambassadors for our sport like them that represent our values of courage, unity and excellence,” Swimming Australia CEO Steve Newman said. “The Dolphins have had an incredible year of success. First on the medal table in Fukuoka in the pool, a top six finish on the medal table at the Para World Championships, and our best result for our Open Water team at the World Aquatics World Championships. This team continues to set the standard and, in doing so, inspires the next generation of Dolphins. Tonight, has been a fitting celebration of what all our athletes have achieved, in conjunction with their coaches and the support staff.”

Dean Boxall, coach of O’Callaghan and Titmus, was named Coach of the Year over contenders such as Michael Bohl (McKeown), Tim Lane (McEvoy), and Damien Jones (Short). Kate Sparkes clinched both Paralympic Coach of the Year and Open Water Coach of the Year.

There was a slew of other awards announced by Swimming Australia, including Madi Wilson winning the Swimmers’ Swimmer of the Year honor and Olivia Wunsch claiming the Flippers Athlete of the Year award after capturing World Junior titles in the 50 free (24.59) and 100 free (53.71) in September.

Swimming Australia also inducted a trio into its Hall of Fame: Lorraine Crapp, Murray Rose, and Susie O’Neill. They join last year’s inaugural class of Freddie Lane, Fanny Durack, Dawn Fraser, Shane Gould, and Ian Thorpe. Alexa Leary earned AIS Discovery of the Year honors as the top Para rookie while Eli Jack Bruggeman was named Pho3nix Junior Excellence Swimmer of the YEar.