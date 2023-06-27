World Champ Mollie O’Callaghan “Tweaked” Her Knee, Expected to Be Okay For Worlds

Australian swimmer Mollie O’Callaghan has “tweaked” her knee during a dryland training session, but is expected to be available to race at the World Championships next month.

“She tweaked it during a stretching session, she was in the water last night and will be going to Worlds but is on a modified program to get her back to full fitness,” according to a statement from Swimming Australia (first Tweeted by Sydney Morning Herald reporter Tom Decent on Wednesday morning).

Word out of Swimming Australia is that Mollie O’Callaghan will be right for world champs next month in 🇯🇵 Has hurt her knee. Playing down severity. Aus coach Rohan Taylor not worried. Red-hot chance in 100 and 200 free pic.twitter.com/PJrjB3feXQ — Tom Decent (@tomdecent) June 27, 2023

O’Callaghan, the defending World Champion in the 100 meter free, has blossomed into one of Australia’s biggest stars in the pool. She is the world leader so far this year in both the 100 free (52.48) and 200 free (1:53.83) after a big performance at the Australian Championships.

She was also pegged as a possible backstroke leg for Australia’s medley relay as they search for a solution for the breaststroke leg, which could include World Record holding backstroker Kaylee McKeown swimming a secondary stroke.

But for now, the world will watch O’Callaghan closely for the next month ahead of the July 23 start date for swimming in Fukuoka. Even without her, Australia’s depth is such that they would remain favorites in the 400 free relay, but her absence would otherwise rewrite a lot of predictions ahead of the global championship.