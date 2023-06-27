Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

World Champ Mollie O’Callaghan “Tweaked” Her Knee, Expected to Be Okay For Worlds

Australian swimmer Mollie O’Callaghan has “tweaked” her knee during a dryland training session, but is expected to be available to race at the World Championships next month.

“She tweaked it during a stretching session, she was in the water last night and will be going to Worlds but is on a modified program to get her back to full fitness,” according to a statement from Swimming Australia (first Tweeted by Sydney Morning Herald reporter Tom Decent on Wednesday morning).

O’Callaghan, the defending World Champion in the 100 meter free, has blossomed into one of Australia’s biggest stars in the pool. She is the world leader so far this year in both the 100 free (52.48) and 200 free (1:53.83) after a big performance at the Australian Championships.

She was also pegged as a possible backstroke leg for Australia’s medley relay as they search for a solution for the breaststroke leg, which could include World Record holding backstroker Kaylee McKeown swimming a secondary stroke.

But for now, the world will watch O’Callaghan closely for the next month ahead of the July 23 start date for swimming in Fukuoka. Even without her, Australia’s depth is such that they would remain favorites in the 400 free relay, but her absence would otherwise rewrite a lot of predictions ahead of the global championship.

 

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!