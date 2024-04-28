High-Level International Meets For May 2024

We’re in the home stretch of the Olympic Trials season but still going strong with a lineup of meets yet to come in May and June.

The Brazilian Swimming Trophy and Sydney Open highlight the early weeks while the Canadian Trials and Mare Nostrum Series are also taking place in May.

Below are the elite meets slated next month with those designated by World Aquatics as Olympic qualifiers noted with a ‘*’.

04/30 – 05/05 XVI African Aquatics Swimming Championships (ANG)

05/02 – 05/04 52nd Meeting International Swann Oberson (SUI)

05/02 – 05/04 Latvian Championships (LAT)*

05/02 – 05/05 Selection Tournament for Olympic Games (PER)*

05/02 – 05/04 Turkey Youth, Junior, and Open Age National Team Selection Meet (TUR)*

05/03 – 05/05 Open Water National & Junior National Championships (USA)

05/05 – 05/08 Ukrainian National Championships*

05/06 – 05/11 Brazilian Swimming Trophy (BRA)*

05/08 – 05/11 Vienna International Swim Meet (AUT)

05/09 – 05/11 Faroe Islands Championships (DEN)

05/09 – 05/11 Grand Prix Pardubice (CZE)

05/09 – 05/11 Sydney Open (AUS)

05/11 – 05/12 Olympic Invitational Trial I (HKG)*

05/13 – 05/19 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials (CAN)*

05/13 – 05/17 Kazakhstan National Championships (KAZ)*

05/15 – 05/18 Argentinian Open Championships 2024 (ARG)*

05/15 – 05/18 Atlanta Classic (USA)*

05/17 – 5/19 Greek National Swimming Championships (GRE)*

05/17 – 05/18 Belgrade Trophy (SRB)

05/22 – 05/26 Irish Open Championships (IRL)*

05/24 – 05/26 Grand Prix Burgas (BUL)*

05/24 – 05/26 Grand Prix Slovakia (SVK)*

05/25 – 05/26 Mare Nostrum – Meeting International de Canet-en-Roussillon (FRA)*

05/25 – 05/27 AP Race London International (GBR)*

05/29 – 05/30 Mare Nostrum – Trofeu Internacional Ciutat de Barcelona (ESP)*

05/30 – 06/01 Serbian Open (SRB)