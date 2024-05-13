11-Year-Old Annie Xu Breaks 1 Minute in the 100 Meter Free, Becomes Fastest Canadian Ever

2024 MAC SPRING LONG COURSE INVITATIONAL

May 9-11, 2024

City of Markham Pan Am Centre, Markham, Ontario, Canada

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

11-year-old Huini “Annie” Xu swam another Ontario Record and all-time Canadian best for 11-year-olds to wrap up the Markham Aquatic Club’s Spring Long Course Invitational.

As she awaits her Olympic Trials debut on Wednesday in the 800 free (20th seed), Xu swam a pair of all-time Canadian bests for 11-year-olds over the weekend. First in the 400 free she swam 4:26.52, with the #2 in that event being Canadian superstar Summer McIntosh (4:34.48).

Then on Saturday Xu won the 11-12 race in the 100 free, breaking the minute barrier for the first time in 59.64. The #3 Canadian of 2024 in that race Summer Cheng finished 2nd in the same race on Saturday in 1:03.88.

All-Time Canadian Rankings, 11-Year-Olds, 100 LCM Free

Annie Xu, Markham Aquatic Club – 59.64 (2024) Maxine Clark, University of Calgary Swim Club – 59.76 (2020) Brooke Buckland, Wolfville Tritons Swim Club – 1:00.95 (2001) Elan Daley, Markham Aquatic Club – 1:01.06 (2016) Summer McIntosh, Etobicoke Swim Club – 1:01.25 (2018)

Other highlight performers from the meet included Zac Millns from the Campbell River Killer Whales who won the 100 free in a new lifetime best of 52.75. His previous fastest time coming into the meet was 53.91, and he undercut that twice, including a 53.51 in prelims. That ranks him as the 24th-fastest Canadian 15-year-old in history and just-misses the Olympic Trials cut of 52.60.