Annie Xu Breaks Summer McIntosh’s Ontario Age Record Ahead of Olympic Trials Debut

2024 MAC Spring Long Course Invitational

May 9-11, 2024

City of Markham Pan Am Centre, Markham, Ontario, Canada

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Live Results

As Canada’s best swimmers are gearing up for the 2024 Canadian Olympic Trials at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre beginning on Monday, the nearby city of Markham is hosting an age group meet at its own Pan Am Centre, the host facility of the water polo events for the 2015 Pan American Games.

The timed finals sessions on the first day of the meet featured an electric result from Huini “Annie” Xu in the 400 free. The 11-year-old from the host club swam 4:26.52, which bettered her own swim as the fastest-ever by a Canadian 11-year-old.

She swam 4:30.45 in March, which in turns was faster than the 4:34.48 done by Summer McIntosh in 2018. McIntosh, 17, is expected to be the star of next week’s Canadian Trials and one of the stars of this summer’s Olympic Games. She is a former World Record holder in the 400 free and the current second-fastest swimmer in the history of that event.

Xu’s splits:

100m – 1:04.58

200m – 1:08.27 (2:12.85)

300m – 1:07.57

400m – 1:06.10 (2:13.67)

Xu very-nearly even-split the race, including a closing 100 of 1:06.10.

While Swimming Canada doesn’t recognize single age records, they do list all-time single age rankings. Swimming Ontario does recognize single-age records, however, and Xu has now twice broken McIntosh’s record in that category. McIntosh holds the 11-12 Canadian Record in 4:20.68.

Xu is scheduled to swim the 1500 free at next week’s Canadian Olympic Trials. She is the 50th seed in that event.

She is now the fastest Canadian 11-year old girl ever in the 200 free (2:08.49), 400 free (4:26.52), 800 free (9:24.32), and the 400 IM (5:03.88).