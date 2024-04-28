Chinese Olympic Qualifiers Through Conclusion Of National Championships

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, April 19th – Saturday, April 27th
- Shenzhen, China
- LCM (50m)
The 2024 Chinese National Swimming Championships concluded last night from Shenzhen which means we have a provisional roster constructed for this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, France.
Per the Chinese Olympic Selection Policy, times performed at the 2023 World Championships, 2024 World Championships and this competition were ranked. The 2 fastest times from these meets booked swimmers’ passage to Paris as long as the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time was met in the process.
We’ll await the official roster to be released from the Chinese Swimming Federation; however, in the meantime, here are the top 2 performers from each individual event that look to have sealed their spots on the Paris squad.
- Men’s 100m free – Pan Zhanle (46.80), Wang Haoyu (48.06)
- Men’s 200m free – Pan Zhanle (1:45.68), Ji Xinjie (1:45.86)
- Men’s 400m free – Pan Zhanle (3:45.58), Zhang Zhanshuo (3:45.82)
- Men’s 800m free – Zhang Zhanshuo (7:47.84), Fei Liwei (7:47.86)
- Men’s 1500m free – Fei Liwei (14:49.30)
- Men’s 100m back – Xu Jiayu (52.39)
- Men’s 100m breast – Qin Haiyang (58.24), Sun Jiajun (58.73)
- Men’s 200m breast – Qin Haiyang (2:05.48), Dong Zhihao (2:07.94)
- Men’s 100 fly – Wang Changhao (51.20), Sun Jiajun (51.54)
- Men’s 200m fly – Niu Guangheng (1:55.46)
- Men’s 200m IM –Wang Shun (1:55.35)
- Women’s 50m free – Wu Qingfeng (24.22),
Zhang Yufei (24.15)
- Women’s 100m free – Yang Junxuan (52.68), Wu Qingfeng (53.25)
- Women’s 200m free – Yang Junxuan (1:54.37),
Li Bingjie (1:55.83)
- Women’s 400m free – Li Bingjie (4:01.62),Liu Yaxin (4:04.88)
- Women’s 800m free –
Li Bingjie (8:13.31)
- Women’s 1500m free – Li Bingjie (15:45.71), Gao Weizhong (16:05.19)
- Women’s 100m back – Wan Letian (59.02), Wang Xueer (59.61)
- Women’s 200m back – Peng Xuwei (2:06.74), Liu Yaxin (2:08.41)
- Women’s 100m fly – Zhang Yufei (56.12), Yu Yiting (56.82)
- Women’s 200m fly – Zhang Yufei (2:06.40), Chen Luying (2:06.81)
- Women’s 100m breast – Tang Qianting (1:04.39), Yang Chang (1:06.75)
- Women’s 200m breast – Ye Shiwen (2:22.55)
- Women’s 200m IM – Yu Yiting (2:08.74)