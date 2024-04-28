Chinese Olympic Qualifiers Through Conclusion Of National Championships

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Chinese National Swimming Championships concluded last night from Shenzhen which means we have a provisional roster constructed for this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Per the Chinese Olympic Selection Policy, times performed at the 2023 World Championships, 2024 World Championships and this competition were ranked. The 2 fastest times from these meets booked swimmers’ passage to Paris as long as the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time was met in the process.

We’ll await the official roster to be released from the Chinese Swimming Federation; however, in the meantime, here are the top 2 performers from each individual event that look to have sealed their spots on the Paris squad.