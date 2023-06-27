17-Year-Old Sprint Phenom Kaii Winkler Reportedly Out of Nationals With Injury

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

June 27 – July 1, 2023

Indianapolis, IN

Indiana University Natatorium

LCM (50m)

Kaii Winkler, America’s brightest young sprint talent, will reportedly miss U.S. Nationals this week despite appearing on the updated psych sheets in four events.

The 17-year-old NC State commit is dealing with an undisclosed injury, according to Swimming World. Winkler is ranked as the top recruit in the class of 2024.

Winkler was seeded 12th seed in the 100 free (48.81), 23rd seed in the 200 free (1:49.02), 17th seed in the 100 fly (52.64), and 25th seed in the 50 free (22.49). His 48.81 100 free from the TYR Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale in March made him the youngest American ever under the 49-second barrier in the event, at the time ranking seventh in the world. He’s also the youngest American ever under the 42-second barrier in the 100-yard freestyle with a 41.96 in March.

With Winkler rising the ranks, some wondered whether he might creep into major international team territory this summer, but it appears those ambitions will now be fully focused on the Paris 2024 Olympic Trials looming next summer.