Kaii Winkler Breaks US 15-16 Age Group Record in the 100 Free, Moves to #5 in the World

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

American 16-year-old Kaii Winkler leveled-up on Saturday morning at the Pro Swim Series stop in Fort Lauderdale when he became the youngest American ever under 49 seconds in the 100-meter freestyle.

Winkler’s swim broke the US 15-16 National Age Group Record in the 100-meter free that was previously set by Thomas Heilman at the 2022 Junior Pan Pac Championships. Winkler’s previous best of 49.45 from December’s US Open ranked him 4th all-time in the age group.

All-Time US 15-16 Rankings:

RANK TIME SWIMMER MEET
1 48.81 Kaii Winkler
2023 PSS – Ft Lauderdale
2 49.06 Thomas Heilman 2022 Jr Pan Pacs
3 49.28 Caeleb Dressel
2013 Summer Nationals
4 49.40 Destin Lasco
2018 Summer Nationals
5 49.67 Jack Alexy
2019 Summer Nationals

Splits Comparison:

SPLITS Kaii Winkler – New NAG Record THOMAS HEILMAN – #2 all-time Caeleb Dressel – #3 all-time Kaii Winkler – Previous PB
50m 23.55 23.61 23.15 23.71 23.85
100m 25.26 25.45 26.13 25.74 25.83
FINAL TIME 48.81 49.06 49.28 49.45 49.68

What’s really interesting about this list is that the top three times in age group history have all been done in prelims heats – besides Winkler, Heilman at the Junior Pan Pacs, and Dressel at the Junior National Championships both swam their best times in prelims.

Winkler’s swim was 3rd-best in the heats on Thursday morning and made him the top-seeded junior-aged swimmer by a whopping 34 spots. Canadian Aidan Norman was 37th in prelims in 51.47.

Winkler’s time is a US age group record for 15-16s, and while nobody keeps official global age records at that level, among other notable times around the world are Flynn Southam‘s Australian Record for 16-year-olds of 48.60, and David Popovici‘s global standard of 47.30 from a few months before his 17th birthday.

With the 2023 World Championship Trials and Paris 2024 Olympic Trials looming, Winkler is creeping into territory where he might get selected for one of the major international teams. That swim not only made him the top-finishing American in prelims of the 100 free, but the top American in the long course 100 free in the 2022-2023 season so far – though much of his main competition has yet to race this season.

He also ranks 5th in the world globally this season.

2022-2023 LCM Men 100 Free

HwangKOR
Sunwoo
10/12
47.78
2Guilherme
Caribe		BRA47.8212/09
3Andrej
BARNA 		SRB48.4512/03
4Katsuhiro
Matsumoto		JPN48.7601/21
5Kaii
Winkler		USA48.8103/02
View Top 27»

Winkler trains locally in Miami with Eagle Aquatics, a small club where the head coach is Adam Madarassy.

NCSwimFan
4 seconds ago

Amazing! Worlds team definitely a possibility, but you have to figure he’s a favorite for a spot in Tokyo if progression continues.

Grant Drukker
5 minutes ago

25.26 back-half is wicked

NONA
8 minutes ago

That’s awesome! Though I’d put him at 7th in the world behind the 2 guys ahead of him through prelims.

BOBFROMTHEISLAND
9 minutes ago

Calls himself the slim reaper…NAG records are his victims

96Swim
15 minutes ago

Is Heilman still 15? These guys might trade this record back and forth for the next year.

Argentina on top 🇦🇷
Reply to  96Swim
7 minutes ago

Heilman turned 16 last month.

This Guy
25 minutes ago

Amazing! His stroke looks really incredible as well.

PVSFree
26 minutes ago

He’s going to make the Worlds team this summer at this rate

