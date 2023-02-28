HOW TO WATCH: The 2023 USA Swimming Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

March 1-4, 2023

Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals

Psych Sheets

Pre-Scratch Timelines

The 2023 Pro Swim Series will take to its second stop this week in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center.

All four finals’ sessions and all three prelims sessions will be available to watch live on various platforms. The first two nights of competition will be live on Peacock – NBCs streaming platform that costs $4.99/month.

While USA Swimming’s published information says that only finals on Wednesday and Saturday will be available live on the organization’s YouTube channel, there are upcoming Live streaming sessions currently listed for all seven sessions of the meet.

Prelims take place Thursday through Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. ET, while nightly finals kick off Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET followed by a 6 p.m. ET start time for Thursday-Saturday sessions.

TV Schedule

Date Network Start Time (ET) Live or Taped Delay March 2 Peacock 6 p.m. Live March 3 Peacock 6 p.m. Live March 4 CNBC 10:30 a.m. Taped Delay March 5 CNBC 10:30 a.m. Taped Delay

Event Schedule