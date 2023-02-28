HOW TO WATCH: The 2023 USA Swimming Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE
- March 1-4, 2023
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals
The 2023 Pro Swim Series will take to its second stop this week in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center.
All four finals’ sessions and all three prelims sessions will be available to watch live on various platforms. The first two nights of competition will be live on Peacock – NBCs streaming platform that costs $4.99/month.
While USA Swimming’s published information says that only finals on Wednesday and Saturday will be available live on the organization’s YouTube channel, there are upcoming Live streaming sessions currently listed for all seven sessions of the meet.
Prelims take place Thursday through Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. ET, while nightly finals kick off Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET followed by a 6 p.m. ET start time for Thursday-Saturday sessions.
TV Schedule
|Date
|Network
|Start Time (ET)
|Live or Taped Delay
|March 2
|Peacock
|6 p.m.
|Live
|March 3
|Peacock
|6 p.m.
|Live
|March 4
|CNBC
|10:30 a.m.
|Taped Delay
|March 5
|CNBC
|10:30 a.m.
|Taped Delay
Event Schedule
