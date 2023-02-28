NCAA Releases Pre-Selection Psych Sheets For 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships

2023 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 15-18, 2023

Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee

SCY (25 yards)

The pre-selection psych sheets for the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships have been released. These sheets provide information on what events swimmers will be racing at the meet, but do not show who has officially qualified.

Official psych sheets with cutlines will be published on Wednesday morning.

Throughout the day, SwimSwam will be making individual posts breaking down some of the more notable lineup choices from swimmers, including:

Kate Douglass: 200 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Breast

Alex Walsh: 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Fly

Gretchen Walsh: 50 Free, 100 Back, 100 Free

Claire Curzan: 100 Fly, 100 Back, 200 Back

Taylor Ruck: 50 Free, 200 Free, 100 Free

Olivia Bray: 500 Free, 100 Back, 200 Back

Felicia Pasadyn: 400 IM, 200 Back, 200 Fly

Amy Fulmer: 50 Free, 200 Free, 100 Free

Top Seeds In Each Event:

500 Free: Erica Sullivan, Texas — 4:35.88

200 IM: Kate Douglass, Virginia — 1:50.15

50 Free: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 20.83

400 IM: Ella Nelson, Virginia — 3:59.33

100 Fly: Kate Douglass, Virginia — 48.84

200 Free: Brooklyn Douthwright, Tennessee — 1:42.45

100 Breast: Kaitlyn Dobler, USC — 56.94

100 Back: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 49.25

1650 Free: Paige McKenna, Wisconsin — 15:46.90

200 Back: Claire Curzan, Stanford — 1:47.43

100 Free: Maggie MacNeil, LSU — 46.27

200 Breast: Kate Douglass, Virginia — 2:01.43

200 Fly: Emma Sticklen, Texas — 1:51.37

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS

The NCAA invites the same number of overall swimmers every year. 270 men and 322 women make the meet every year. Depending on how many of those 270/322 athletes qualify in multiple events, the numbers can range some as to how many entries in each event get invited. Last year, the first year under this selection system, roughly 29 men and 38 women were invited in each event.

The simple part: “A” qualifiers get in automatically. Hit an “A” cut, and you’re set. Then the NCAA fills in the remaining spots with the next-fastest “B” cuts.

Here’s a step-by-step process for how the NCAA selects the 270 men and 322 women for each year’s invite list:

1. 35 of the men’s spots and 41 of the women’s spots are set aside for divers, who qualify for the meet at zone competitions closer the NCAA Championships. That leaves 235 men’s spots and 281 for the women.

2. Every “A” cut put up this season is added.

3. The next fastest swimmers in each event are added until every event has the same number of entries. For example, if the 50 free were to have the most “A” cuts of any event with 10, then every other event would get swimmers with the top 10 fastest times in.

4. Finally, one entry is added to each event to keep the entries per event even. This process is repeated until all of the swimming spots (235 for men, 281 for women) are filled. Keep in mind that as more rows are added, swimmers will start to double and triple up. The #1 seed in the 200 back might be the #15 seed in the 100 back – as the 15th row of swimmers is added to each event, she’ll be added to the 100 back list, but won’t take up another one of the 281 invite spots, as she already has her official invite.

5. The final row of swimmers added won’t come out exactly even. In the final row, the swimmers with entry times closest to the NCAA “A” cut will get added first, and when the 235th man or 281st woman is added, the process stops. So the 100 fly could have 38 women and the 200 fly 39 women – that would mean the 39th 200 flyer was closer to the NCAA “A” than the 39th 100 flyer and therefore won the ‘tie-breaker’ for the final spot.