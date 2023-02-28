Eastern Michigan Adds Commitment from Florida’s Lucy Noble for Fall of 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A two-event finalist last November at the FHSAA 4A Swimming and Diving State Championships, Lucy Noble of Flagler Beach, Florida has announced her college decision for the fall, committing to swim at Eastern Michigan University. Noble will graduate from Flagler Palm Coast High School this spring nad has done her club swimming with Hydro4 Swimming.

Last November, Noble qualified for the B-final of both the 50 free and 100 back at the 2022 4A State Championships meet. Her best swim came in the 100 back, where she won the B-final in a lifetime best 58.08. She also added a 10th place finish in the 50, touching in 24.27. That meet was Noble’s second appearance competing at the state level after qualifying for the meet in the 50 and 100 freestyles a year prior. That year, her top finish was 13th in the 50, touching in the exact same time as she did in 2022.

Noble has already had a strong start to 2023, hitting four lifetime bests in January while swimming with her club. Her biggest drop came in the 200 free, where she took over a second off of her lifetime best to finish in 1:54.90. She also added personal bests in the 100 free (52.20), 500 free (5:18.38), and 100 back (57.96).

The Eastern Michigan women are coming off a 2021-2022 school year that saw them finish 5th at the Mid-American Championships. The team was led by senior Riley Hofmann who finished as the runner-up in the 200 fly (1:59.11) and took third in the 400 IM (4:16.76).

This season, EMU has been led in the mid-distance freestyle events by sophomore Kiersten Russell and senior Carlin Hudson. Hudson currently leads the team in the 100 free, having finished in 50.91 at the Denison Invite earlier this year. Russell was just behind her in 51.00. In the 200 free, Russell boasts the program’s fastest time this year with a 1:50.10 from the same meet. Both swimmers currently sit just outside the program’s top-10 all time in the events.

When Noble arrives on campus this fall, she’ll have the potential to make an immediate impact as a member of the program’s relays. Last season, her lifetime best in the 100 free would have been the team’s third fastest while her 200 free would have ranked her 7th. She’ll to improve a bit before being able to score individual points at the conference championships, with the 2022 meet requiring 51.0/1:51.04 to earn second swims.

Noble will be joined by a pair of international recruits this fall, with Turkey’s Azra Umut and Canada’s Siporah Sang already committed to the program. After making the adjustment to yards racing, Umut will likely compete with Noble for relays spots, with her converted times in the 100 and 200 freestyles currently putting her at 53.53 and 1:51.06, respectively. Umut is the defending Turkish champion in the 100 back.

