Swim Ireland Reveals Paris 2024 Selection Policy

Swim Ireland has revealed its nomination policy for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Swim Ireland 2024 Olympic Games Selection Policy

Approved by the Olympic Federation of Ireland, the policy includes three competition opportunities for swimmers to qualify for Paris:

2023 World Championships, Fukuoka, Japan

2024 World Championships, Doha, Qatar

2024 Irish Open Championships, Dublin, Ireland

In terms of consideration standards, Swim Ireland is adhering to the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Times (‘A’ cuts) and Olympic Consideration Times (‘B’ cuts).

OQT’s are set from the Top-14 times achieved at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games and 2022 World Championships in Budapest. This level of qualification is set at the highest level to date for an Olympic Games. OCT’s have been set a mere 0.5% outside of each respective OQT.

National Performance Director Jon Rudd commented, “We’re in a very good place to be able to confirm our nomination route for the Olympic Games at what is a relatively early stage and be able to provide athletes with three distinct options to be able to achieve this.

“Utilising the World Championships as part of our qualification routes was important as we felt that we had to endorse such performances at these events as that is ultimately what we are looking for at a Games – evidence that an athlete can deliver in the international arena at the time that truly matters. In Diving, the qualification events are directed by World Aquatics, but in swimming we have more flexibility.

“As such, we also felt that a qualification event on home soil was important for our athletes too. So the opportunities are a good blend of this without attempting to qualify too frequently, which often compromises performances at the Games as a result.”

Ireland sent its largest-ever swimming squad to Tokyo, with 9 swimmers representing the nation and 8 making their Olympic debuts. The highest-placed male performer came in the form of Daniel Wiffen capturing 14th in the 800m free while Mona McSharry‘s 8th place result in the 100m breast was the best women’s result.

Leading to Tokyo Ireland also qualified its first Olympic relay squads in 49 years.