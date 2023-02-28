Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Penny Oleksiak Dives In to Pro Swim – Ft. Lauderdale (UPDATED PSYCH SHEETS)

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

  • March 1-4, 2023
  • Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  • Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals
  • Psych Sheets (UPDATED)
  • Pre-Scratch Timelines

USA Swimming has released an updated version of the psych sheets for the 2023 Pro Swim Series this week in Fort Lauderdale, and there are a couple of major changes.

The most notable is the addition of a number of Canadians to the meet, including Olympic gold medalist Penny Oleksiak. Oleksiak was entered in the Knoxville Pro Swim earlier this year and was present on deck at the meet, but decided not to compete. She has not competed since undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in late August. Since then, Oleksiak has been participating in a High Performance Centre training camp hosted by Swimming Canada in Florida.

The late entry indicates that the decision maybe has been made to compete this time as Oleksiak gets back on the ro

Oleksiak is entered in 4 races: the 50 free (#24 seed), 100 free (#1 seed), 200 free (#6 seed), and the 50 fly, where she’s entered with no time.

Among the swimmers she’ll be racing in those sprint freestyles: Simone Manuel. The two tied for gold in the 100 free at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, though both have had health issues in more recent years leading to breaks and recent returns.

Other Additions from the Canadian squad:

The other big addition to the psych sheets is Chinese Olympian Zhang Zhiyang. He swam at a meet in the Cayman Islands last week and is now on to Florida for more racing.

Competition in Fort Lauderdale begins Wednesday evening.

1
Jimmyswim
14 seconds ago

For some reason I find it really funny that Oleksiak bumped Weitzeil from the top 100 free seed with a 52.98 compared to Weitzeil’s 52.99

