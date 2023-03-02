2023 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale: Day Two Prelims Live Recap

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

THURSDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The first full day of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale is here. This morning will feature heats of the 100 free, 100 breast, 50 back, 200 fly, and 400 free. The women’s 400 free is notably without Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh, however, Leah Smith, Siobhan Haughey, and Katie Grimes should have a great race tonight in finals. Grimes won the 1500 free last night. Also of note, Regan Smith is set to swim the 400 free, so keep an eye out for her.

Brazilian distance star Guilherme Costa and American freestyle star Kieran Smith are the top two seeds in the men’s 400 free this morning. They’re both seeded with 3:43s, making them the top seeds by several seconds.

The women’s 100 free should be a great race as well, featuring Simone Manuel, Abbey Weitzeil, Erika Brown, Olivia Smoliga, and even Katie Ledecky. Weitzeil is the top seed, coming in with a 52.99, which is under the PSS Record of 53.12.

Ryan Held leads the field in the men’s 100 free, coming in with the only sub-:48 seed in the event.

Lilly King and Annie Lazor lead the women’s 100 breast field by a wide margin. King is the Pro Swim Series Record holder, having swum a 1:05.32 in 2021.

Michael Andrew and Nic Fink are set to battle in the men’s 100 breast, with both men coming in with 58-point seeds.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

World Junior Record: 52.70, Penny Oleksiak (2016)

American Record: 52.04, Simone Manuel (2019)

(2019) U.S. Open Record: 52.54, Simone Manuel (2018)

(2018) Pro Swim Series Record: 53.12, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 46.86, David Popovici (2022)

World Junior Record: 46.86, David Popovici (2022)

American Record: 46.96, Caeleb Dressel (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 47.39, Ryan Held /Caeleb Dressel (2019)

/Caeleb Dressel (2019) Pro Swim Series Record: 48.00, Nathan Adrian (2016)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)

(2017) World Junior Record: 1:04.35, Ruta Meilutyte (2013)

American Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)

(2017) U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45, Jessica Hardy (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:05.32, Lilly King (2021)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (2019)

World Junior Record: 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

American Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew (2021)

(2021) U.S. Open Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew (2021)

(2021) Pro Swim Series Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty (2017)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 26.98, Xiang Liu (2018)

World Junior Record: 27.49, Minna Atherton (2016)

American Record: 27.12, Katharine Berkoff (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 27.12, Katharine Berkoff (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 27.38, Kylie Masse (2023)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstong (2022)

World Junior Record: 24.00, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

American Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 24.49, Justin Ress (2023)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Record: 2:01.81, Zige Liu (2009)

World Junior Record: 2:05.20, Summer McIntosh (2022)

(2022) American Record: 2:04.14, Mary Descenza (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 2:05.85, Hali Flickinger (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:06.11, Hali Flickinger (2020)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (2022)

World Junior Record: 1:53.79, Kristof Milak (2017)

American Record: 1:51.51, Michael Phelps (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:53.84, Luca Urlando (2019)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (2009)

World Junior Record: 3:44.60, Mack Horton (2014)

American Record: 3:42.78, Larsen Jensen (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 3:43.55, Sun Yang (2016)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS: