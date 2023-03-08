Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith Misses Swimming 2Back Internationally: “I’ve been working my butt off all year”

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Regan Smith concluded her meet in Ft. Lauderdale in dominant fashion, throwing down a dirty double of 57.9 in the 100 back and 56.6 in the 100 fly. After her races, Smith was pleased with her performances and looked ahead to world champ trials in the summer. The world record holder in the 200 back misses competing in her “baby” on the international stage, saying she has worked her butt off this year to get back at the highest level.

1
Mike McCormack
6 minutes ago

‘If I die, I die!’ The swimmer’s omega mantra. The best is Regan’s obviously beginning to bloom out of the rather gloomy place she has been, now or then, in her career. She still has the mild downturn of the mouth while speaking, but it’s changing; it’s changing!

Which is better: her recent swims or the exquisite desert-motif pastel lavender and pale blue suits she wore in Lauderdale, offset by the pink cap? I’m kidding (somewhat) of course, but sooo utterly sartorial. And for a moment, serious:

No one realizes just how fast she is going to be by Paris. Consider her 56.6 fly at an early-season off-meet. She is a legitimate contender to win both backs and the 2… Read more »

