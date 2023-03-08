Regan Smith Misses Swimming 2Back Internationally: “I’ve been working my butt off all year”

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Regan Smith concluded her meet in Ft. Lauderdale in dominant fashion, throwing down a dirty double of 57.9 in the 100 back and 56.6 in the 100 fly. After her races, Smith was pleased with her performances and looked ahead to world champ trials in the summer. The world record holder in the 200 back misses competing in her “baby” on the international stage, saying she has worked her butt off this year to get back at the highest level.