2023 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Today marks the first finals session of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the second of four stops of Pro Swim Series this year. It is a return to spring long course racing for many swimmers as this meet was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Day one will see timed finals of the women’s and men’s 1500 freestyle, swam in heats that alternate between gender. The only notable scratch this session comes from the third seed in the men’s event, Brazil’s Guilherme Costa. He is coming off a successful 2022 summer season where he broke the South American record in the 800 free at the World Championships.

American record holder and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Bobby Finke leads the men’s race with a sub-15 minute seed time. However, at the first stop of this meet in Knoxville, it only took him a 15:06 to secure first place. We may see a rematch of that race which was a tight battle between Finke and Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui who placed second just .6 behind Finke with a time of 15:07.07. Hafnoui surprised the world in Tokyo by winning Olympic gold in the 400 free out of lane eight. There is no telling what he is capable of.

Daniel Jervis of Wales, who placed 5th in this event in Tokyo, and Ohio State’s Michael Brinegar are big contenders in this race as well.

In the women’s event, a duo of Sandpipers of Nevada leads the psych sheets: 2022 World Championships silver medalist Katie Grimes and her fellow Tokyo Olympian Bella Sims. Grimes captured second in this event behind Ledecky at the Knoxville Pro Swim Series in January. She turned 17 ln January and her time in Knoxville (16:15.02) already makes her the 19th all-time fastest 17-18 year old in the event.

Portugal’s Tamila Holub, a two-time Olympian, is ranked behind them while Claire Weinstein of Sandpipers, who turned 16 today, is right behind Holub. Weinstein is in an especially great position to swim fast today, regardless of her birthday luck; she blasted a time of 16:25.24, right on her best time, at the first site of the Pro Swim Series in January to take 3rd behind Grimes and Ledecky.

As the first heats prepare to start, it is 81 degrees Fahrenheit and sunny in Fort Lauderdale with wind speeds up to 12 miles per hour.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS

World Record: 15:20.48 — Katie Ledecky, USA (2018)

World Junior Record: 15:28.36 — Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)

American Record: 15:20.48 — Katie Ledecky, USA (2018)

U.S. Open Record: 15:20.48 — Katie Ledecky, USA (2018)

Pro Swim Series Record: 15:20.48 — Katie Ledecky, USA (2018)

Top 8 Finishers:

In heat one, Grimes led a 1-2-3 finish for the Sandpipers with a time of 15:56.27, a mark that makes her the fifth all-time fastest 17-18-year-old in the event. She has been about 12 seconds faster, before though. She blasted a 15:44.89 at the 2022 World Championships to become the 2nd all-time fastest 15-16-year-old in the event.

Grimes and Sims lit up the middle of the pool and distanced themselves from the pack relatively quickly. At the 500-meter mark Grimes established a two-body length lead on Sims and was on pace to swim a sub-16 minute mile. By the 1100 meter mark, it was a familiar scene for Americans who are used to watching Ledecky and seeing a Katie lead the field by 17 seconds. Ultimately, Sims touched the wall second (16:19.29) and Weinstein hit the wall third (16:26.50). This was a strong swim for both Sims and Weinstein who were about four seconds off their respective personal best from the International Team Trials last April.

Men’s 1500 Freestyle – Timed Finals

World Record: 14.31.02 — Sun Yang, CHN (2012)

World Junior Record: 14:46.09 — Franko Grgic, CRO (2019)

American Record: 14:36.70 — Bobby Finke , USA (2022)

, USA (2022) U.S. Open Record: 14:45.54 — Peter Vanderkaay, USA (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 14:53.12 — Jordan Wilimovsky, USA (2016)

Top 8 Finishers:

Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui scared the 15-minute mark, hitting the wall first with a time of 15:00.24. He took nearly seven seconds off his lifetime best time, which he swam at the Knoxville Pro Swim Series just a few weeks ago.

In the first men’s heat, the middle five swimmers Fink, Brinegar, Jervis, El Kamash, and Hafnaoui were neck-and-neck through the 500-meter mark. As El Kamash pushed the pace in lane two, Finke and Hafnaoui responded to make it a three-man race for first. At the 1100 meter mark, Hafnaoui began pulling away and he soon created a two-second gap between himself and Finke with 200 meters to go. Finke, known for charging at the finish, was left in a tight race for second place with El Kamash who ultimately pushed past him and touched the wall at 15:01.26. Finke placed 3rd with a time of 15:02.54.