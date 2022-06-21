Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Guilherme Costa Breaks South American Record In 800 Free

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the finals of the men’s 800 free at the 2022 FINA World Championships, Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Costa finished fifth in a time of 7:45.48, beating out his old South American record mark of 7:46.09 set at the prelims of the Tokyo Olympic Games last year.

This is Costa’s second continental record of this meet, as he previously broke his own South American record in the men’s 400 free en route to taking bronze in the race with a time of 3:43.31.

Top 5 South American Performers, Men’s 800 Free:

  1. Guilherme Costa, Brazil – 7:45.48 (2022)
  2. Alfonso Mestre, Venezuela – 7:50.81 (2021)
  3. Miguel Leite Valente, Brazil – 7:55.73 (2019)
  4. Martin Naidich, Argentina – 7:57.70 (2013)
  5. Stephan Stevernik, Brazil – 7:57.70 (2022)

Costa took his swim out extremely fast, even being under world record pace in the beginning portion of his race. However, he ended up fading after the 200-meter mark, but was still fast enough to end up in fifth. This is an improvement from his last-place finish in the Tokyo finals in a time of 7:53.31, adding over six seconds from his prelims time.

Splits Comparison:

Guilherme Costa, 2022 World Championships (New South American Record) Guilherme Costa, 2021 Olympic Games (Old South American Record)
50m 26.75 26.84
100m 27.85 28.41
150m 28.90 28.92
200m 29.07 28.92
250m 29.53 29.22
300m 29.60 29.27
350m 29.66 29.73
400m 29.51 29.37
450m 29.61 29.64
500m 29.36 29.32
550m 29.69 29.80
600m 29.56 29.75
650m 29.69 30.03
700m 29.53 29.65
750m 29.17 29.48
800m 28.00 27.74
T0tal 7:45.48 7:46.09

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Yanyan is from Madison, New Jersey and spent the majority of her life there. Although she wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming through scoring countless dual meets, being a timer, and keeping track of her teammates' best times for three years as a …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!