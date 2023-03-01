Katie Grimes Swims 15:56.27 LCM 1500 Free, #5 for 17-18 Age Group All-Time

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

17-year-old Katie Grimes of Sandpipers of Nevada (SAND) swam a 15:56.27 in the 1500 free to kick off the Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale. Grimes time puts her at #5 in the 17-18 age group of all time.

Top 5 in the 17-18 Age Group 1500 Free of All-Time

Katie Ledecky, 15:25.48 Kate Ziegler, 15:42.54 Janet Evans, 15:54.23 Erica Sullivan, 15:55.25 Katie Grimes, 15:56.27

Grimes has a best time of 15:44.89 which she swam in finals of the 2022 World Championships this past summer. She was 16 at the time and that swim stands at #2 in the 15-16 age group of all time. Notably, that best time would place her at #3 in the 17-18 age group.

Today’s swim was her third fastest swim in the event ever as she also swam faster at 2022 International Team Trials as she swam a 15:51.36 then.

Grimes won the event tonight by over 20 seconds as teammate Bella Sims touched second in a 16:19.29. This is Grimes’ second time swimming the event since turning 17. She swam the 1500 free at the beginning of the year at the Pro Swim meet in Knoxville, touching in a time of 16:15.02.