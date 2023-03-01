Sergio Lopez Gets a Big Raise; Guaranteed Assistant Pay Pool and Operating Budgets

Virginia Tech head swimming & diving coach Sergio Lopez received a significant raise on his new contract extension, which kicks in on July 1, 2024. The extension was announced two weeks ago, and will keep him in Blacksburg through the 2027-2028 season.
His base pay for the 2022-2023 season is $185,000, and next season he’ll make $190,000, before a big jump with the new extension. That extension will continue to escalate annually through its term in 2028. The agreement is valued at $230,000 base pay in its final year.
|Annual period starting
|Original or Extension
|Base Salary
|June 1, 2018
|Original
|$155,000
|July 1, 2019
|Original
|$160,000
|July 1, 2020
|Original
|$170,000
|July 1, 2021
|Original
|$180,000
|July 1, 2022
|Original
|$185,000
|July 1, 2023
|Original
|$190,000
|July 1, 2024
|Extension
|$210,000
|July 1, 2025
|Extension
|$215,000
|July 1, 2026
|Extension
|$220,000
|July 1, 2027
|Extension
|$230,000
The agreement also alters some of his incentive pay. The award for ACC Coach of the Year is doubled from $5,000 to $10,000, and the contract now spells out that he receives $5,000 each for National Coach of the Year honors from either the CSCAA or SwimSwam.
There was a dramatic increase in bonuses awarded for NCAA Championship finish or an ACC title. Lopez can earn a bonus for each team, but the bonuses are not cumulative. For example, if the women’s team wins an NCAA Championship and the men’s team finishes in the NCAA Top 5, Lopez would receive $75,000 total.
|Original Agreement
|Extension
|ACC Championship
|$5,000
|$10,000
|Top 20 Nationally
|$3,500
|$10,000
|Top 10 Nationally
|$7,500
|$15,000
|Top 5 Nationally
|$10,000
|$25,000
|NCAA title
|$25,000
|$50,000
Under both his old agreement and his extension, Lopez receives extension bonuses. Through December 31, 2023, those are $10,000 retention bonuses on July 1 and April 1 of each year. Beginning in 2024, he receives a $25,000 retention bonus on July 1 of each year, which escalates to $30,000 in 2026 and 2027.
With an increasing focus on assistant coach salaries and guaranteed operating budgets in the hiring process, this agreement is unique in swimming in that it includes commitments to assistant coach salary pools and operating budgets through the 2027-2028 season.
|Operating Budget
|
Assistant coach salary pools
|2023-2024
|$450,000
|$335,000
|2024-2025
|$500,000
|$350,000
|2025-2026
|$525,000
|$365,000
|2026-2027
|$550,000
|$380,000
|2027-2028
|$575,000
|$395,000
Having these kinds of commitments written into contracts is likely to become more-and-more common in future seasons.
Is this the first time that a head coach will receive monetary benefits for being named a coach of the year by SwimSwam?
I want to say Matt Kredich had this worked into his recent contract extension