Sergio Lopez Gets a Big Raise; Guaranteed Assistant Pay Pool and Operating Budgets

Virginia Tech head swimming & diving coach Sergio Lopez received a significant raise on his new contract extension, which kicks in on July 1, 2024. The extension was announced two weeks ago, and will keep him in Blacksburg through the 2027-2028 season.

His base pay for the 2022-2023 season is $185,000, and next season he’ll make $190,000, before a big jump with the new extension. That extension will continue to escalate annually through its term in 2028. The agreement is valued at $230,000 base pay in its final year.

Annual period starting Original or Extension Base Salary
June 1, 2018 Original $155,000
July 1, 2019 Original $160,000
July 1, 2020 Original $170,000
July 1, 2021 Original $180,000
July 1, 2022 Original $185,000
July 1, 2023 Original $190,000
July 1, 2024 Extension $210,000
July 1, 2025 Extension $215,000
July 1, 2026 Extension $220,000
July 1, 2027 Extension $230,000

The agreement also alters some of his incentive pay. The award for ACC Coach of the Year is doubled from $5,000 to $10,000, and the contract now spells out that he receives $5,000 each for National Coach of the Year honors from either the CSCAA or SwimSwam.

There was a dramatic increase in bonuses awarded for NCAA Championship finish or an ACC title. Lopez can earn a bonus for each team, but the bonuses are not cumulative. For example, if the women’s team wins an NCAA Championship and the men’s team finishes in the NCAA Top 5, Lopez would receive $75,000 total.

Original Agreement Extension
ACC Championship $5,000 $10,000
Top 20 Nationally $3,500 $10,000
Top 10 Nationally $7,500 $15,000
Top 5 Nationally $10,000 $25,000
NCAA title $25,000 $50,000

Under both his old agreement and his extension, Lopez receives extension bonuses. Through December 31, 2023, those are $10,000 retention bonuses on July 1 and April 1 of each year. Beginning in 2024, he receives a $25,000 retention bonus on July 1 of each year, which escalates to $30,000 in 2026 and 2027.

With an increasing focus on assistant coach salaries and guaranteed operating budgets in the hiring process, this agreement is unique in swimming in that it includes commitments to assistant coach salary pools and operating budgets through the 2027-2028 season.

Operating Budget
Assistant coach salary pools
2023-2024 $450,000 $335,000
2024-2025 $500,000 $350,000
2025-2026 $525,000 $365,000
2026-2027 $550,000 $380,000
2027-2028 $575,000 $395,000

Having these kinds of commitments written into contracts is likely to become more-and-more common in future seasons.

Jonathan Charbroiled Steak
7 minutes ago

Is this the first time that a head coach will receive monetary benefits for being named a coach of the year by SwimSwam?

2
-1
SwimFan
Reply to  Jonathan Charbroiled Steak
28 seconds ago

I want to say Matt Kredich had this worked into his recent contract extension

0
0
