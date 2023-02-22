Virginia Tech Extends Head Swim Coach Sergio Lopez’s Contract Through 2028

Virginia Tech has announced contract extensions for four varsity head coaches until 2028, including head swimming & diving coach Sergio Lopez Miro.

Lopez’s new contract runs through June 30, 2028.

“I firmly believe the best days in Blacksburg are ahead and these head coaches are a part of our optimism,” Virginia Tech athletics director Whit Babcock expressed. “Each of them has built successful programs, while being committed to providing a first-class experience for our student-athletes. We’re proud to call them Hokies and look forward to the continued success of their programs under their respective leadership.”

Lopez Miro was named head coach of Virginia Tech’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving in May of 2018, and has since helped re-establish the Hokies as a force in the pool. In 2021, the former Olympic bronze medalist led Tech to a breakout season, with the men’s squad finishing a program-best 11th at the NCAA championships. The women’s team enjoyed its second-best all-time placement, finishing 21st overall.

After a 2022 season that saw five swimmers earn All-America honors between both squads, Lopez Miro has now amassed a total of 43 school records, and 359 top-10 program performances in his time at the helm. The Tech men are coming off a runner-up showing at the 2023 ACC championships – their highest finish since 2014, headlined by Youssef Ramadan winning the league’s most valuable swimmer for the second year in a row.

As an athlete, Lopez Miro was the 1988 Olympic bronze medalist in the 200 breaststroke. Prior coaching stops before Virginia Tech include as the head coach of Singapore Swimming, head coach at one of the country’s top high school programs The Bolles School in Florida, and head coach at West Virginia University.

According to public records, the base salary in Lopez Miro’s last contract in 2019 was $160,000, plus incentives (he received $21,500 in bonuses in the 2nd quarter of 2022). SwimSwam has filed a public records request regarding details of the new contract.

Full List of Extensions