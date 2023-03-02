Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Men’s PAC-12 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 6

2023 Men’s PAC-12 Swimming & Diving Championships

It’s time for the last of the Power 5 conference meets–the 2023 Men’s PAC-12 Championships get underway this evening in Federal Way, WA. In this first session, we’ll see timed finals for the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays.

ASU put together a spectacular regular season, and the Sun Devils are the top seeds in both relays. In the 200 medley, they top the conference with a 1:22.60 from their dual meet with Stanford. At the NC State Invitational, they clocked 6:08.97 in the 800 free relay, which still stands as the #3 time in the NCAA this season and is over a second faster than second-seeded Cal (6:10.35).

Last year, Cal came into the swimming portion of the meet with 0 points, creating a significant deficit they erased en route to their fifth straight conference championship. After diving this year, they’re still sitting at the bottom of the standings but they aren’t starting from nothing thanks to three top-8 finishes from freshman Joshua Thai.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay — Timed Final

  • NCAA Record: 1:21.13, Florida – 2022 NCAA Championships
  • PAC-12 Record: 1:21.69, Cal — 2022 NCAA Championships
  • PAC-12 Championship Record: 1:22.16, Cal — 2020 PAC-12 Championships
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.76

Top 6:

Men’s 800 Freestyle Relay — Timed Final

  • NCAA Record: 6:03.89, Texas – 2022 NCAA Championships
  • PAC-12 Record: 6:06.83, Stanford — 2022 NCAA Championships
  • PAC-12 Championship Record: 6:07.51, ASU — 2022 PAC-12 Championships
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:16.02

Top 6:

6
Willswim
1 minute ago

Interesting relay lineups. Why no Seeliger tonight?

Troyy
10 minutes ago

Is this meet watchable outside the US?

Shaddy419
13 minutes ago

Hot takes! Drop your hot takes right here!

Shaddy419
Reply to  Shaddy419
13 minutes ago

I’ll go first. Bobo is awake for this meet

IndividualMedleyEnjoyer
Reply to  Shaddy419
10 minutes ago

Sub-1:30 on the leadoff for Marchand

Willswim
Reply to  IndividualMedleyEnjoyer
3 seconds ago

Looks like he’s only swimming the breast leg of the medley tonight. He’ll probably be sub 1:30.

