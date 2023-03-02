2023 Men’s PAC-12 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 Men’s PAC-12 Swimming & Diving Championships

It’s time for the last of the Power 5 conference meets–the 2023 Men’s PAC-12 Championships get underway this evening in Federal Way, WA. In this first session, we’ll see timed finals for the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays.

ASU put together a spectacular regular season, and the Sun Devils are the top seeds in both relays. In the 200 medley, they top the conference with a 1:22.60 from their dual meet with Stanford. At the NC State Invitational, they clocked 6:08.97 in the 800 free relay, which still stands as the #3 time in the NCAA this season and is over a second faster than second-seeded Cal (6:10.35).

Last year, Cal came into the swimming portion of the meet with 0 points, creating a significant deficit they erased en route to their fifth straight conference championship. After diving this year, they’re still sitting at the bottom of the standings but they aren’t starting from nothing thanks to three top-8 finishes from freshman Joshua Thai.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay — Timed Final

NCAA Record: 1:21.13, Florida – 2022 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Record: 1:21.69, Cal — 2022 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Championship Record: 1:22.16, Cal — 2020 PAC-12 Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.76

Top 6:

Men’s 800 Freestyle Relay — Timed Final

NCAA Record: 6:03.89, Texas – 2022 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Record: 6:06.83, Stanford — 2022 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Championship Record: 6:07.51, ASU — 2022 PAC-12 Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:16.02

Top 6: