2023 Men’s PAC-12 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 Men’s PAC-12 Swimming & Diving Championships
- Wednesday, March 1- Saturday, March 5, 2023
- Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center – Federal Way, WA
- SCY (25 Yards)
- Defending Champions: Cal (5x)
It’s time for the last of the Power 5 conference meets–the 2023 Men’s PAC-12 Championships get underway this evening in Federal Way, WA. In this first session, we’ll see timed finals for the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays.
ASU put together a spectacular regular season, and the Sun Devils are the top seeds in both relays. In the 200 medley, they top the conference with a 1:22.60 from their dual meet with Stanford. At the NC State Invitational, they clocked 6:08.97 in the 800 free relay, which still stands as the #3 time in the NCAA this season and is over a second faster than second-seeded Cal (6:10.35).
Last year, Cal came into the swimming portion of the meet with 0 points, creating a significant deficit they erased en route to their fifth straight conference championship. After diving this year, they’re still sitting at the bottom of the standings but they aren’t starting from nothing thanks to three top-8 finishes from freshman Joshua Thai.
Men’s 200 Medley Relay — Timed Final
- NCAA Record: 1:21.13, Florida – 2022 NCAA Championships
- PAC-12 Record: 1:21.69, Cal — 2022 NCAA Championships
- PAC-12 Championship Record: 1:22.16, Cal — 2020 PAC-12 Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.76
Top 6:
Men’s 800 Freestyle Relay — Timed Final
- NCAA Record: 6:03.89, Texas – 2022 NCAA Championships
- PAC-12 Record: 6:06.83, Stanford — 2022 NCAA Championships
- PAC-12 Championship Record: 6:07.51, ASU — 2022 PAC-12 Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:16.02
Top 6:
Interesting relay lineups. Why no Seeliger tonight?
Is this meet watchable outside the US?
Hot takes! Drop your hot takes right here!
I’ll go first. Bobo is awake for this meet
Sub-1:30 on the leadoff for Marchand
Looks like he’s only swimming the breast leg of the medley tonight. He’ll probably be sub 1:30.