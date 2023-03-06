Leon Marchand 200 Breast NCAA Record – What Does it Mean? (RACE ANALYSIS)

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 1- Saturday, March 5, 2023
- Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center – Federal Way, WA
- SCY (25 Yards)
- Defending Champions: Cal (5x)
Leon Marchand broke the NCAA record in the 200 Breast, making it his 2nd NCAA record of the weekend. Take a look at what we saw in the 3x NCAA Champion’s masterful race that cracked the 6-year-old record held by former Texas Longhorn Will Licon.
We are left with 2 questions:
- How fast will Leon Marchand go at NCAAs in all 3 of his individual events?
- How high in the standings can Leon lead his ASU team at NCAAs?
He will absolutely challenge the 1:47, 1:36, and 3:30 barriers. Where he takes SCY before he goes pro is 100% up to him but it’ll be tough to approach. There are no weaknesses in this man. If the Paris Olympics had a 14 day prelim/finals schedule for swimming, I’d bet on him in for 200IM, 400IM golds and 200 fly, 200 free, 200 breast, and 200 back medals. Probable 400m free medal. If he was an American then he’s up for 10+ medals with relays. Because that’s the level of talent he is.
The question I would have are who will have the most Olympic medals before it’s all said and done.
1. Marchand
Or
2. Popovici?
He’s a Superfreak.