Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Leon Marchand 3:31.57 400 IM NCAA Record | REACTION & ANALYSIS

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Leon Marchand has broken swimming for me. He went 1:37.8 in the 200 IM on Thursday night, and I barely batted an eyelash. He went 3:31.57, a new NCAA record, tonight and I was relieved because I didn’t want him to have a bad swim. As if 3:32 would be a bad swim. Marchand is completely changing the way swim fans consume short course and he’s been doing it all season. This is a generational talent who has, at one point or another, led the NCAA in 8 different events across all 5 disciplines. And he just made a 3:31 400 IM look casual.

Barring a catastrophe, this man is going 1:36, 3:29, and some other 3rd NCAA record in Minnesota – there is not a doubt in my mind. Marchand has been on another level all year and he will cap it off in historic fashion.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!