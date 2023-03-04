Leon Marchand 3:31.57 400 IM NCAA Record | REACTION & ANALYSIS

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Leon Marchand has broken swimming for me. He went 1:37.8 in the 200 IM on Thursday night, and I barely batted an eyelash. He went 3:31.57, a new NCAA record, tonight and I was relieved because I didn’t want him to have a bad swim. As if 3:32 would be a bad swim. Marchand is completely changing the way swim fans consume short course and he’s been doing it all season. This is a generational talent who has, at one point or another, led the NCAA in 8 different events across all 5 disciplines. And he just made a 3:31 400 IM look casual.

Barring a catastrophe, this man is going 1:36, 3:29, and some other 3rd NCAA record in Minnesota – there is not a doubt in my mind. Marchand has been on another level all year and he will cap it off in historic fashion.