Leon Marchand 3:31.57 400 IM NCAA Record | REACTION & ANALYSIS

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 1- Saturday, March 5, 2023
- Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center – Federal Way, WA
- SCY (25 Yards)
- Defending Champions: Cal (5x)
- Championship Central
- Event Schedule
- Diving Results
- Live Stream
- Live Results
- Fan Guide
- Psych Sheets
Leon Marchand has broken swimming for me. He went 1:37.8 in the 200 IM on Thursday night, and I barely batted an eyelash. He went 3:31.57, a new NCAA record, tonight and I was relieved because I didn’t want him to have a bad swim. As if 3:32 would be a bad swim. Marchand is completely changing the way swim fans consume short course and he’s been doing it all season. This is a generational talent who has, at one point or another, led the NCAA in 8 different events across all 5 disciplines. And he just made a 3:31 400 IM look casual.
Barring a catastrophe, this man is going 1:36, 3:29, and some other 3rd NCAA record in Minnesota – there is not a doubt in my mind. Marchand has been on another level all year and he will cap it off in historic fashion.